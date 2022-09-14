Protein Labeling Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

the global Protein Labelling market was valued at USD 1396.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3544.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Rising healthcare expenditure coupled with the increasing research and developments by companies for reducing the complexities in protein labeling are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Protein Labeling market during the forecast period.According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Protein Labelling market was valued at USD 1396.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3544.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.8%. Use of molecular labels in research is very common for purification detection of the labeled proteins and their binding partners. Proteins are also labeled during cell growth by incorporating amino acids containing different isotopes. Protein labeling finds application in biological processes monitoring, in the quantification of compounds, and for specific detection of protein modifications and enhancement of detection sensitivity and simplification of detection workflows. For these various types of labels are used, and are specific for each application. The three commonly used tags attach to the protein sequence are stable isotopes, mass tags, and fluorophores. Increase in the healthcare expenditure along with the increasing research and development expenditure, are driving the growth of the market. The companies are focusing on reducing the complexities in the protein labeling process by improving the existing technologies. The indsutry is witnessing rise in the new product launches and growing adoption of bioengineering technologies in a bid to ramp up the market growth. Development of the technology to produce advanced dyes that rapidly conjugates with the specific peptides or nucleotidein order to detect their presence and further purification process more accurately is expected to make the process more efficient and will have positive impact on the market.Key companies profiled in the report includeThermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, General Electric company, F. The report discusses in detail the market growth, market size, revenue growth, market share, production and consumption, demand and supply, current and emerging trends, and technological developments in each region.The key geographical regions analyzed in the market report are:North America (U.S.A., Canada)Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)Protein Labeling Market Segmentation based on Types:Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)ReagentsProteinEnzymesProbes/tagsMonoclonal antibodiesOther reagentsKitsServicesProtein Labeling Market Segmentation based on Application:Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)Cell based-assayFluorescence microscopyImmunological techniquesMass spectrometryProtein micro assayMethod (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)In vitroEnzymatic labelingDye based labelingCo translational labelingSite specific labelingNano particle labelingIn vivoPhoto reactiveRadioactiveBioorthogonal LabelingFurther key findings from the Protein Labeling Market report suggestBiological fluorophores and organic dyes are extensively used for protein labeling; they are suitable for detection of protein location, identification of protein complex and in monitoring biological processes as they respond directly to light by producing a detectable signal.Kits segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at the CAGR of 12.3 %. 