Platelet Rich Plasma Market is estimated to Surpass of $780.8 Mn, Boom at CAGR of 12.0% by 2027 | Arthrex, Stryker Corp

Blood is the source of platelet-rich plasma (PRP). It is created when platelet-rich plasma with a concentration of platelets above average is separated from human blood after it has been spun down. In addition to assisting with blood clotting, platelets also speed up the healing of tendons, muscles, and ligaments. PRP is used in a variety of surgical procedures, including tendon repair and rotator cuff augmentation in the shoulder.

The growth factors for connective tissue and healing are incredibly abundant in platelets.

The ageing of the population, an increase in the frequency of orthopaedic and sports injuries, an increase in the number of cosmetic surgical procedures, technological advancements, and rising public awareness of PRP therapies are the main factors boosting market growth. Quality control issues with test results, however, limit market expansion.

Based on the product, origin, application, and geography, the market is divided into segments. This market is divided into three product categories: pure PRP, leukocyte-rich PRP, and leukocyte-rich fibrin. It is divided into three categories based on origin: autologous PRP, allogeneic PRP, and homologous PRP. It is separated into orthopaedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, general surgery, neurosurgery, and other subspecialties based on the application. Geographically, it is researched in North America, Europe,

The global Platelet Rich Plasma market was valued at US$ 352.8 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 780.8 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2022 and 2027.

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet

• Harvest Technologies Corporation

• DePuy Synthes, Inc.

• Stryker Corporation

• AdiStem Ltd.

• ISTO Biologics

• Cesca Therapeutics, Inc.

• Exactech Inc.

• Nuo Therapeutics

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product

Pure PRP

Leukocyte Rich PRP

Leukocyte Rich Fibrin

By Origin

Autologous PRP

Allogeneic PRP

Homologous PRP

By Application

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Benefits:

The factors influencing and restraining the growth of the global PRP market are thoroughly examined.

In-depth research by technology and application aids in understanding the various trends and opportunities currently present in the market.

In order to understand the competitive outlook of the global PRP market, key market players are profiled in the market and their strategies are thoroughly examined.

There is a thorough analysis of every region that identifies the dominant opportunities in these geographies.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The epidemic of Covid-19 pandemic adversely impacted several industries. The virus outbreak in China spread across more than 100 countries around the world due to which many countries announced stringent lockdown regulations across nations in order to curb the virus spread. Several industrial operations were disrupted during this period as many businesses were closed down. The pandemic negatively impacted many markets including the one in discussion as product demand and sales significantly declined during the pandemic. However, as the pandemic situation goes back to normal, the market is likely to regain growth.

