Bandages Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2028 | 3M, Medtronic, Derma Sciences Inc

Bandages

Bandage is a strip of woven material used to bind up the wound and protect the injured part of the body.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Bandages Market Report that covers exclusive and analytical data through the span of six years between 2022-2028. This report is exclusive and encompasses in-depth analysis and industry insights on Global Bandages Market. What you will get by reading the report is not just charts, bars, analytical data but also a better understanding of the market which will in turn help you make decisions in the better interest of your organisation.

Bandages Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bandages manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.

Bandages Market- Dynamics

The market of medical bandages is expected to grow at a significant pace owing to growing number of surgical procedures and increase in medical causalities. According to Journal of Diabetes Research, in 2018, global prevalence of diabetes developing the lifetime risk of person with foot ulcer is 25%. This is expected to propel demand for advanced wound care products or bandages which provide relief after treatment of a fresh or moist wound.

The innovations by key players in bandages which are used for covering up the cuts and scrapes, is another factor that is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2017, Johnson & Johnson innovated Skin-Flex, a new BAND-AID brand bandage that stay on for 24 hours. One of the properties of this bandage is that it dries instantly and also stays on for 24 hours, even after exposure to water during hand washing.

Furthermore, approvals from regulatory bodies is expected to propel the bandages market growth. For instance, in February 2019, Axiostat, a wound care product developed in India by Axio Biosolutions, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. The bandage is designed to stop uncontrolled bleeding from wounds.

Moreover, increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and rising geriatric population are factors driving the bandages market. According to the American Burn Association (ABA), in 2016, 486,000 burn injuries received the medical treatment in the US. The prevalence of burn cases in addition to the burden of surgeries and trauma cases are expected to drive growth of the bandages market throughout the forecast period.

Rising awareness of advance wound care products, which serve as an alternative to bandages, may restrain growth of the global bandages market. Advanced wound care products are able to effectively reduce the time of wound healing which may hinder demand in the bandages market.

How Will The Bandages Market Report Be Beneficial?

This report will be a valuable assessment for new startups who wish to enter the Global Bandages Market, as it will not just provide the current market trends but also predict the future trends. You will get a look at the customised market segments according to geographical regions, country or even different combinations of manufacturers in the market.

Major Players in the Bandages Market: 3M, Medtronic, Derma Sciences Inc., Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc., Medline Industries Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Avcor Healthcare Products, Lohmann & Rauscher and Dermarite Industries, LLC.

Geographical Base of Bandages Market:

• North America,

• Europe,

• Asia Pacific,

• Latin America,

• Africa and Middle East.

The study objectives of Bandages Market report are:

• To analyze and study the global Bandages Market sales revenue, value, status (2020-2021) and forecast (2022-2028).

• Focuses on the key Bandages Market manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in the future.

• To define, describe and forecast the Bandages Market by type, application, and region.

• To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage,Trends, opportunity, and challenge, and risks.

• To identify significant trends and factors driving the Bandages Market growth.

• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

• To strategically analyze each sub-market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the Bandages Market

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Bandages Market

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Content :

✔ On the basis of product type, the global bandages market is segmented into:

Gauze

Adhesive

Cohesive

Elastic

Others

✔ On the basis of applications, the global bandages market is segmented into:

Surgical Treatment

Traumatic and Laceration Injury Treatment

Sport and Burn Injury Treatment

Ulcer Treatment

Others

✔ On the basis of end user, the global bandages market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare

