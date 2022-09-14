Personalized Cell Therapy Market Size to Reach of $53.8 Bn, Booming at a CAGR of 23.5% by 2027 | CMI

Personalized CellTherapy Market

The global Personalized Cell Therapy market was valued at US$ 8,046.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 53.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 23.5% between 2019 and 2027.

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

Personalized cell therapy is the process of administering live cells directly into a patient's body to treat various illnesses like cancer and autoimmune disorders. Numerous procedures, including bone marrow transplants, whole blood transplants, intravenous loaded red cell injections, and even organ transplants, can benefit from it. It is also well known to be the delivery method that works the best for some patients. Treatment for autoimmune disorders can benefit from this method. Living human or animal cells are injected into the patient's affected area, where they are grown and treated as part of the procedure.

Personalized Cell Therapy Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers.

Our report focuses on top players in global Personalized Cell Therapy Market:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• Cytori Therapeutics Inc. *

• Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Saneron CCEL Therapeutics, Inc.

• MolMed S.p.A.

• Vericel Corporation

• Novartis AG

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Celgene Corporation

• Bluebird Bio, Inc.

• Aurora Biopharma Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Cell Type:

Lymphocytes

Mesenchymal Stem Cell

Hematopoietic Stem Cell

Others

By Therapeutic Area:

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Inflammatory Diseases

Diabetes

Cancer

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵:

The outbreak of COVID-19 impact has minimal or negligible impact on the personalized cell therapy market. This is due to the fact that infection has to increase in the need for high efficacy drugs or vaccine. Cell-based therapy is an important step during the production of vaccines or drugs. However, during the initial days of the outbreak of infection, there was a disruption in the supply chain which has ultimately led to the delay in clinical trials.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

1. The personalized cell therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period, owing to the growing partnership and agreement among key players for developing novel drugs. For instance, in October 2020, Twist Bioscience and Neogene Therapeutics announced that they have formed a broad strategic partnership to develop personalized chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies and T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients with cancer.

2. North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer and growing regulation for personalized cell therapy. For instance, in February 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has adopted public policies designed to reinforce cancer care’s shift toward a more effective and efficient era of personalized medicine

