Cancer Biomarkers Market Will be Hit of $63,377.8 Mn, Growing at CAGR of 14.4% by 2030 | Abbott, bioMérieux, INOVIQ

CancerBiomarkers Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cancer Biomarkers Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global Cancer Biomarkers market was valued at US$ 21,643.9 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 63,377.8 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2022 and 2030.

𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

The presence of cancerous cells in the body is indicated by the presence of tracable substances or molecules called cancer biomarkers. A significant strategy to get quick results for treatment is to prevent cancer by identifying and analysing various cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic techniques. Biomarkers come in a variety of forms, including proteins, peptides, antibodies, and nucleic acids. These biomarkers are indicators of abnormal processes or diseases and can be found in tissues, blood, urine, serum, and other bodily fluids. These biomarkers have been studied for a variety of cancer indications and are used as biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, personalised medicine, and surrogate endpoints. The discovery of various biomarker types is essential to many sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers.

Our report focuses on top players in global Cancer Biomarkers Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

• bioMérieux, Inc.

• INOVIQ

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Abbott

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Merck KGaA

• QIAGEN

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• CENTOGENE N.V.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Detailed Segmentation:

By Profiling Technology

Omic Technologies

Imaging Technologies

Immunoassays

Cytogenetics-based Tests

By Biomolecule

Genetic Biomarkers

Protein Biomarkers

Glyco-biomarkers

By Cancer Type

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Prognostics

Risk Assessment

Others

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global cancer biomarkers market witnessed several restraints. The main restraint was the increasing focus on the COVID-19 affected cases, which reduced the focus on other several health issues such as cancer. Owing to transport restrictions and lockdown measures several appointments were canceled or delayed, which affected the market growth.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗮𝘄𝗮𝘆𝘀:

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market, owing to the increasing incidence of cancer cases in the region. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2020, around 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S.

• Europe is estimated to witness high growth in the global cancer biomarkers market, owing to the increasing prevalence of key players in the region. For instance, in April 2020, Qiagen N.V. introduced the therascreen BRAF test to aid the BRAFTOVI.

