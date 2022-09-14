Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global naval Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size is expected to reach USD 16.24 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global naval Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size is expected to reach USD 16.24 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.6% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global naval Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing necessity to safeguard critical offshore infrastructure, such as wind farms and oil & gas platforms and rigs that need appropriate and enhanced protection. Naval ISR solutions enable monitoring of special security zones for critical offshore infrastructure and deliver automatic alerts in case a vessel/ship or aircraft enters the under-surveillance area. ISR system provides comprehensive traffic representation of coastal situation adjoining offshore assets, information pertaining to vessels, and collision avoidance, as well as remote monitoring facility.

Naval ISR systems are of significant benefit in detecting adverse weather condition at seas, which may present serious peril to vessels. Surveillance radars in coastal areas frequently gather accurate information associated with surface winds and deploy gathered insights to improve weather forecasting and warning systems to deliver effective support to maritime operations. Additionally, naval surveillance systems aid in detecting oil spills that may pollute sea water and pose a threat to marine life. Prompt and precise detection of oil spills enables more effective monitoring, managing, and cleaning up of harmful substances, and in protecting sensitive coastal areas.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/882

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2021, Octo, which is an IT firm based in Virginia, U.S., made an announcement about receiving a prototyping contract for development of an open source software to enable personnel in the US Navy to access and exchange ISR data. The company will develop an Alliance data discovery and sharing platform prototype to support afloat and ashore ISR necessities of Distributed Common Ground System–Navy program.

Among the vessel type segments, the surface naval vessel ISR segment revenue is expected to register faster growth rate over the forecast period. Naval surface combat systems and radars cater to a wide range of requirements, ranging from maritime security operations to battle operations. Surface naval ISR mission systems enable carrying out of maritime surveillance, security operations, and command & combat functions, as well as support weapon systems. In navies, surface ISR activities deliver a comprehensive range of domain-oriented solutions for littoral security, safety, ocean security, and point, local & wide area defense. Surface naval vessel ISR is widely used in command, control, and communications system for applications that are non-combatant.

Among the application segments, the coastal surveillance segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020. Naval ISR systems for coastal surveillance are crucial to provide real-time information related to coastal area activities to coast guards. Using ISR systems for coastal surveillance delivers complete control over a shoreline area by providing precise tracking and identification of high-speed, small targets that may intrude an under-surveillance coastal zone. Surveillance of coastal areas ensures complete shore-based situational awareness, hence avoiding illegal occurrences while safeguarding marine lives, critical infrastructures, and environment.

North America naval ISR market accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies in navies, increasing defense expenditure, and increasing incidence of asymmetric threats. In addition, presence of leading market players such as BAE Systems PLC is expected to continue to support market revenue growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Major companies included in the global market report are BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Leonardo DRS, Ultra Electronics Holdings, Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, General Dynamics Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/naval-intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance-market

The report studies the types and applications of the global Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market. The report categorizes the Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global naval ISR market on the basis of vessel type, application, and region:

Vessel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Surface Naval Vessel ISR

Underwater Naval Vessel ISR

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Search & Rescue Operation

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Coastal Surveillance

Maritime Monitoring

Tactical Support

Disaster Relief

Others

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/882

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Proceed To Buy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/882

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance market?

• How will each Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will the market shares for each Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance submarket develop from 2021 to 2028?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2028?

• Will leading Naval Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research:

Molecular Imaging Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/molecular-imaging-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-27-billion-in-2028-industry-trend-technological-advances-in-molecular-imaging-techniques/

Tissue Engineering Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/tissue-engineering-market-trend-technological-advances-in-tissue-engineering-such-as-3d-bio-printing/

Bioelectric Medicine Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/bioelectric-medicine-market-trend-increasing-cases-of-traumatic-brain-injuries-and-rapid-adoption-of-bioelectric-medicine/

Calcite Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market-trends-increasing-government-investments-in-development-of-rapid-diagnostic-testing-kits/

Medical Holographic Imaging Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/medical-holographic-imaging-market-trends-increasing-pharmaceutical-r-and-d-activities-and-rising-focus-on-new-drug-development/

Smart Stethoscope Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/smart-stethoscope-market-trends-rapid-adoption-of-telemedicine-and-emergence-of-ai-powered-smart-stethoscopes/

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/healthcare-business-intelligence-market-to-reach-usd-15-14-billion-in-2027-industry-trend-rise-in-adoption-of-data-driven-decision-making-solutions-in-the-healthcare-industry/

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitor