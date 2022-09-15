Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Market Has Major Demand In The Aerospace Sector For Application In Aircraft Seating, Lighting And Cabin Linings.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Market size is estimated to reach US$8.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The demand for CFRTP is growing in the automotive industry due to its applicability as an alternative to metals in automotive vehicles, thereby acting as a driving factor in the carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. North America dominates the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics market, owing to its established base for aerospace, automotive, construction, marine and others, thereby propelling its growth in this region.
2. The flourishing automotive industry is propelling the growth prospects for carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics for various applications in automotive interiors, under the hood, seating, casings and others, thereby contributing to the carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics market size.
3. However, the high prices of raw materials for the CFRTP such as carbon fiber, which is derived from polyacrylonitrile (PAN) and petroleum pitch affect the production and growth prospects for the market, thereby acting as a challenging factor.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The continuous carbon fiber segment held the largest Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The automotive segment held a significant Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The fueling demand for carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics in the automotive sector is introduced by its growing applications in the vehicle interior, exterior, under the hood, battery cases and others.
3. North America held the largest share Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics market share in 2021 up to 39%. The flourishing growth of carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics in this region is influenced by growing demand from the automotive sector and an established base for lighter vehicle production.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Industry are -
1. Teijin Limited
2. Covestro AG
3. PlastiComp, Inc.
4. PolyOne Corporation
5. Royal Ten Cate N.V
