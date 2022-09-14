Strategies For Global Produce Packaging Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the produce packaging market size is expected to grow from $29.36 billion in 2021 to $31.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. As per TBRC’s produce packaging market research the market size is expected to reach $37.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.3%. Rising consumer preference for organic fresh produce is expected to propel the growth of the produce packaging market going forward.

The produce packaging market consists of sales of produce packaging products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to types of materials used for packaging, such as plastic containers, corrugated boxes, and trays used to store fruits, vegetables, and food grains. The protective packaging protects the food from damage caused by impacts, insects, microorganisms, moisture, and odors. Produce packaging is a valuable and necessary tool that enables farmers and makers to deliver food in the simplest, most convenient, and least expensive way possible.

Global Produce Packaging Market Trends

Blockchain produce packaging is a key trend gaining popularity in the produce packaging market. Blockchain is a data storage method that makes system updates, hacks, and fraud extremely difficult or impossible. Blockchain allows customers and businesses to track products directly from their place of origin. It gives quick and easy access to information with something as simple as a QR code on a package. This smart feature has enhanced transparency and quality assurance for customers, because of which many companies have already adopted blockchain for the same.

Global Produce Packaging Market Segments

The global produce packaging market is segmented:

By Packaging Type: Corrugated Boxes, Bags and Liners, Plastic Containers, Trays, Others

By Application: Food Grains, Vegetables, Fruits

By End User: Growers or Shippers, Re-packers, Retail Stores

By Geography: The global produce packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides produce packaging global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global produce packaging market, produce packaging global market share, produce packaging global market segmentation and geographies, produce packaging global market players, produce packaging global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The produce packaging global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Produce Packaging Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amcor PLC, Bemis Company Inc, Berry Global Inc, International Paper Inc., Mondi Group PLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, DS Smith PLC, Coveris Holdings S.A, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Pactiv), Ardagh Group S.A, BALL CORPORATION, BASF SE, Cascades, Tetra Laval International SA., DuPont, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evergreen Packaging LLC, Genpack LLC, Gerresheimer AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, Packaging Corporation of America, Pactiv Evergreen, Pactiv LLC, RockTenn Company, and Silgan holdings Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

