Abode Energy Management to Manage Eversource's Home Performance and Facilitated Services Contractor Program

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abode Energy Management (Abode), a leading provider of utility solutions to reduce residential carbon emissions, has been selected by Eversource for the management and oversight of Home Performance and Facilitated Service Contractor services throughout all Eversource Massachusetts territories—Eversource Electric, Eversource Gas and Eversource Gas of Massachusetts as a Lead Implementation Vendor for the Residential Coordinated Delivery (RCD) Program.

As the Lead Vendor of National Grid's Mass Save® HPCs since 2017, Abode supports a network of Mass Save contractors by implementing a collaborative, logical approach to ensuring customer, contractor, and program goals are achieved. This expansion in program management will increase Abode's program oversight by 100% and grow its Massachusetts-based team. Abode is excited to serve more residents in Massachusetts, leveraging deep knowledge of building science and program guidelines to ensure Eversource customers and contractors receive the highest support.

"I am extremely proud of the Abode team and the way we approach building relationships with utility clients," said Dave Boettcher President and Founder. "The awarding of the HPC Lead Implementation Vendor RCD Program with Eversource is a direct reflection of the team's outstanding results in managing contractor networks for our other large-scale utility clients. Our nimble, approachable, and transparent style leads to quality outcomes for our clients and contractors alike. It is with great pride and excitement Abode embarks on the journey of creating the best efficiency program possible. We look forward to playing a meaningful role in helping decarbonize the Commonwealth."

Through Eversource's Home Performance program, HPCs perform no-cost Home Energy Assessments to help customers reduce energy costs and make their homes more comfortable with a tailored energy performance plan—including equipment rebates, no-cost products, and 0% financing. If insulation or air sealing upgrades are recommended during an assessment, the HPC will complete the recommended improvements during a follow-up appointment. Mass Save sets pricing, so all customers pay the same price regardless of which HPC they choose to work with. Many HPCs offer customers support in adopting additional energy efficiency solutions, allowing customers to work with a single contractor in the most effective way possible.

To learn more about Abode Energy Management's programs and services, contact Abode at www.AbodeEM.com or call 339.707.0918.

About Abode Energy Management

Abode Energy Management is an energy management and consulting services firm based in Concord, Massachusetts. We're focused on creating innovative solutions to drive energy efficiency and carbon reduction in residential buildings. Our collective experience—in building performance, energy efficiency, renewables, utility program implementation, community engagement, and workforce development—enables us to deliver engaging, impactful climate solutions for utilities, contractors, and homeowners.

Media Contact

Kristin Dupre, Vice President of Strategy and Development, Abode Energy Management

Email: kristin.dupre@AbodeEM.com

Phone: 339-210-4243

Related Images











Image 1: Abode Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment