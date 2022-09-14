/EIN News/ -- Oxford Biomedica Solutions signs agreement with new partner to deliver The Full Solution for their AAV programs

Bedford, Massachusetts – September 14, 2022: Oxford Biomedica Solutions LLC, an Oxford Biomedica company that offers an end-to-end, full solution platform approach to the development and production of Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vectors used in gene therapy, announced today that it has signed an agreement with an undisclosed US-based private biotechnology company. The agreement will provide The Full Solution from construct design to process development to IND support, including a proven platform for multiple constructs supporting its new partner’s gene therapy programs.

Tim Kelly, Chair and CEO of Oxford Biomedica Solutions said “We are excited to offer the full breadth of our capabilities and expertise to partner new and unique programs that have the potential to positively impact more patients’ lives. This partnership demonstrates Oxford Biomedica Solutions’ leadership in the delivery of high-quality and high-titer AAV vectors for gene therapies. In addition, working with partners to help them with their construct design and product development needs, is a unique offering that we see as mutually beneficial and critical to progressing successful gene therapy products. We look forward to continuing to build upon our position as a partner of choice to deliver life-saving and life-altering gene therapies to patients.”

Contact:

Oxford Biomedica Solutions T: +1 215 680 4733 / E: solutions.partnering@oxb.com

Tim Kelly, Chief Executive Officer

About Oxford Biomedica Solutions

Oxford Biomedica Solutions offers a plug and play platform that is capable of achieving both high titer and high product quality vector for partners. The platform has already been proven with six separate new product INDs and CTAs. High titer, high product quality, proven expertise, and speed are the foundation of the platform. This unique platform and fully integrated end-to-end capabilities, from vector design and process development through to clinical trials, are now available to partners. For more information contact us at solutions.partnering@oxb.com .

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is an innovative leading viral vector specialist focused on delivering life changing therapies to patients. Oxford Biomedica plc and its subsidiaries (the Group) work across key viral vector delivery systems including those based on lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenovirus, providing innovative solutions to cell and gene therapy biotechnology and biopharma companies for their process development, analytical development and manufacturing needs. Oxford Biomedica has built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery system, LentiVector® platform, which the Group leverages to develop product candidates in-house, before seeking partners to take the products into clinical trials.

Further information is available at www.oxb.com