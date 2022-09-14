Pest Control Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast 2030, Size And Trends

Emergen Research Logo

The global pest control market size was USD 22.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pest control market size was USD 22.91 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for low-toxic, more sustainable, and environment-friendly pest control methods is driving revenue growth of the market. Pests are one of the key problems for farmers that restricts them in achieving higher production in agriculture crops. In addition, countries, such as India, lose about 25% of their crops due to diseases and pests every year. Moreover, pest controllers protect crops during transport and storage and increase productivity of land and minimize yield losses. Furthermore, insecticides also protect buildings and other wooden structures, such as beds, staircases, and furniture, from damage by termites and woodboring insects.

However, unscientific and high use of pesticides in productive lands has led to problems such as pests developing resistance, environmental degradation, lower quality food, and soil contamination. In addition, excessive use of chemical pest controllers leaves residues in water, and soil, is expected to hamper market growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The commercial segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR due to rapid urbanization and rising new infrastructural projects. High economic and health risks associated with pest is increasing demand for pest control in commercial and public places. In addition, rising government pest management programs are also driving revenue growth in this segment.

The termites segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. These cellulose-eating insects cause damage to wood and furniture. The U.S. is home to about over 50 species of termites and according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. residents spend over USD 1 billion on termite control products. In addition, homeowners spent on an average about USD 3,000 on repairs caused by termites, which has increased demand for termite controllers and is driving revenue growth in this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for herbicides for killing weeds in agricultural lands. Furthermore, rising demand for organic pesticides owing to less chemical content and being environment-friendly is also driving market growth in this region.

Additionally, the presence of leading market players such as Dentsply Sirona is causative of market revenue growth in the region.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The prominent manufacturers operating in the market are Bayer AG, BASF SE, Corteva, ADAMA, Syngenta, Bell Laboratories Inc., FMC Corporation, Ecolab, Rentokil Initial plc., Rollins, Inc., Truly Nolen, and Anticimex.

They have adopted various strategies, such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, joint ventures, and others to strengthen their position in the market.

The report studies the types and applications of the global Pest Control market. The report categorizes the Pest Control industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Pest Control market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Pest Control market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pest control market based on type, control methods, mode of application, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Termites

Insects

Mosquitoes

Flies

Cockroaches

Ants

Bed bugs

Rodents

Others

Control Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemical

Insecticides

Herbicides

Rodenticides

Repellents

Others

Biological

Plant-extracts

Microbial

Predatory insects

Mechanical

Light traps

Adhesive traps

Malaise traps

Mesh screens

UV radiation devices

Ultrasonic vibrations

Others

Others

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Powder

Pellets

Sprays

Traps

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Industrial

Commercial

Domestic

Storage & transport facility

Agricultural

Others

