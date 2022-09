Toilet Paper Industry (Market) Size, Share, CAGR and Price Analysis by 2028

Toilet Paper Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Toilet Paper Market generated $26.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $39.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, regional scenarios, key investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6873

Increase in requirement of home care products, rise in disposable incomes and standards of living drive the growth of the global toilet paper market. However, high cost of raw materials hinders the market growth. On the other hand, changes in lifestyle and rise in disposable income present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the toilet paper market in terms of sales and demand.

Increased requirement for toilet paper has been witnessed in the market during the initial stage of the lockdown due to the effect of panic buying. The report offers detailed segmentation of the global toilet paper market based on type, end use, distribution channel, and region.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Toilet Paper market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6873?reqfor=covid

Based on type, the one ply segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the two ply segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Based on end user, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global toilet paper market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2028. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global toilet paper market analyzed in the research include Caprice, Essity, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Naturelle Consumer Products LTD, Orchids Tissue Paper Products, P&G, Traidcraft, Kimberly – Clark Corporation, Unilever, and Velvet CARE.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13437

Trending Report :

Plant-based Baby Care Products Market : https://amarketplaceresearch.com/2022/09/13/at-a-cagr-12-9-plant-based-baby-care-products-market-expected-to-reach-80-2-billion-by-2031/

Wall Art Market : https://amarketplaceresearch.com/2022/09/13/wall-art-market-is-forecast-to-reach-34-77-billion-by-2031-growing-at-a-5-6-cagr-asia-pacific-region-is-anticipated-to-record-the-fastest-cagr-of-7-1/

Safety Mirrors Market : https://amarketplaceresearch.com/2022/09/09/safety-mirrors-market-to-reach-81-18mn-globally-by-2030-at-4-3-cagr-allied-market-research/

Mixer Grinder Market : https://amarketplaceresearch.com/2022/09/09/mixer-grinder-market-to-generate-18-18-billion-by-2031-allied-market-research/



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.