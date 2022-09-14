Grocery Market Size and Forecast Industry Overview, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies by 2028

Global Grocery Market

Grocery Market to see 5.50% revenue growth by 2028

Market Analysis and Insights of Grocery Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global grocery market will project a CAGR of 5.50% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, surge in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets, rising consumer consciousness towards high quality nutritional products, and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of grocery market.

Grocery refers to the food and household supplies that are purchased by the consumers. Therefore, grocery stores are the stores that store and package grocery items to be finally purchased by the ultimate consumers. In other words, grocery stores are the shops or the businesses that deal in selling food and household supplies. Both online and offline grocery stores are available around the world. Some prefer physically visiting them, while some prefer buying grocery on the web. Grocery stores contain all kinds of food products such as fruits, dairy, cereals, drinks, snacks, seafood, meat, and other cooking essentials.

Rising demand for dairy products owing to the growing awareness about the benefits of these products are the major factors fostering the growth of the grocery market. Changing lifestyle, , urbanization, westernization, rising demand for value added products, growth in the demand for branded food items or rising brand consciousness in developing regions and ever-rising global population are other important factors acting as grocery market growth determinants. Improving distribution channel, growing availability of innovative food products, growth and expansion of e-commerce sector especially in the developing economies, increased focus on the innovative sale promotion activities by the grocery stores, growing penetration of internet and smartphones and changing tastes and preferences of consumers will further induce growth in the grocery market value.

List of Top Key Players in Grocery Market Report Are: –

Alibaba

Walmart

FreshDirect

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Target

Tesco

ALDI

BigBasket

Carrefour

Kroger

Amazon

Longo

Coles Online

Global Grocery Market Scope and Market Size

The grocery market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the global grocery market is segmented into packaged food, unpackaged food, drinks, tobacco, household products and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the grocery market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Key inquiries addressed in the report:

Investigate the COVID 19 outbreak’s effects.

Our researchers give precise responses, pinpoint significant chances and fresh investments, and suggest excellent market strategy avenues.

These responses will feature a comprehensive examination of the:

The markets’ current infrastructures

Market opportunities and challenges

Future potential for growth in specific industries

Major geographic and market segments to target, and end-user target groups and their potential operational volumes

Representative and a value chain opportunity breakdown

Market size and growth rate throughout the anticipated time frame.

The market’s main driving forces

Key market trends are impeding market expansion.

Obstacles to market expansion.

Market’s top merchants.

Thorough SWOT analysis

Threats and opportunities faced by the current vendors in the global market.

Trending factors that affect the markets in the various regions.

Initiatives with a strategic focus on the top vendors.

PEST study of the five main market regions.

