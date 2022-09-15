Polyether Block Amide Market Size Expected to Reach US$833.2 million with CAGR of 5.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Growing Construction Industry is Surging the Demand for the Polyether Block Amide Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Polyether Block Amide Market size is forecast to reach US$833.2 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027. Globally, the increase in the demand for polyether block amide (PEBA), a thermoplastic elastomer comprising rigid polyamide blocks (PA), especially in the medical and healthcare industry and its usage to produce a wide variety of parts and components by injection molding is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in the awareness regarding safety and protection in electrical and electronics applications, along with the increase in concentration of automotive manufacturers, especially in India and China, is estimated to drive the global PEBA market growth in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Polyether Block Amide market highlights the following areas -
1. The North American region dominates the Polyether Block Amide Market owing to the rising growth and increasing investments in the electrical & electronics industry. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, in 2022, the government announced the investment of US$240 million to expand the country’s presence in photonics and the manufacturing of semiconductors.
2. Rapidly rising demand for global polyether block amide in the automotive industry for achieving light weight, wear resistance, durability, reduced emissions, has driven the growth of the Polyether Block Amide Market.
3. The increasing demand for global polyether block amide in medical & healthcare sector, due to its usage in the production of PPE kits, covers, masks, and medical devices, has been a critical factor driving the growth of the global Polyether Block Amide Market in the upcoming years.
4. However, the drawbacks associated with polyether block amide can hinder the growth of the global Polyether Block Amide Market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Polyether Block Amide Market Segment Analysis – By Application, The medical devices segment held the largest share in the Polyether Block Amide Market in 2021, due to the increasing health issues and modernization of healthcare infrastructure. The increasing government investments in medical devices sector will drive the market for global polyether block amide drugs.
2. Polyether Block Amide Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry, The medical & healthcare industry held the largest share in the global Polyether Block Amide Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. The rising government investments in the medical & healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
3. Polyether Block Amide Market Segment Analysis – By Geography, North American region dominated the global Polyether Block Amide Market with a share of 41.3% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2022-2027).
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Polyether Block Amide industry are -
1. Solvay S.A
2. Dow Corning
3. Arkema
4. Huntsman Corporation
5. Henkel
