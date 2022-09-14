Automated Patch Clamp System Market to Surpass US$ 659.96 Million with CAGR of 6.9% by 2027 | NeoBiosystems, Inc.

Automated Patch Clamp System Market

Patch-clamp electrophysiology is an important technique utilized for studying ion channels, which allow ion current flow across the cell membrane.

The global automated patch clamp system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 412.01 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Major Players Are:

• Sophion Bioscience A/S,

• Nanion Technologies GmbH,

• NeoBiosystems, Inc.,

• Multi Channel Systems MCS GmbH,

• Fluxion Biosciences,

• Molecular Devices, LLC,

• Scitech Korea Inc.,

• HEKA Elektronik GmbH

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Automated Patch Clamp System Market, By Technique:

• Automated Glass Pipette-based Patch Clamp

• Micro-fabricated Planar Electrode-based Patch Clamp

• Automated TEVC On Xenopus Oocytes

Global Automated Patch Clamp System Market, By Amplifiers:

• 8

• 16

• 384

• 768

• Others

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏: Automated Patch Clamp System Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟐: Automated Patch Clamp System Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels, and Major Downstream Buyers.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟑: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Automated Patch Clamp System.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟒: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Automated Patch Clamp System.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟓: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Automated Patch Clamp System by Regions.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟔: Automated Patch Clamp System Production, Consumption, Export, and Import by Regions.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟕: Automated Patch Clamp System Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟖: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Automated Patch Clamp System.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟗: Automated Patch Clamp System Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟎: Automated Patch Clamp System Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟏: Automated Patch Clamp System Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐: Automated Patch Clamp System Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

