Free Range Meat Market will project a CAGR of 4.50% and Value Chain Study for the septennial 2028

Global Free Range Meat Market

Free Range Meat Market To Witness Huge Gains Over 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Free Range Meat Market, By Meat (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Lamb, Fish and Others), End-Use (Food and Beverage Industry and Lab Testing), Application (Industrial and Commercial), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Grocery Stores, Retail Stores, Online and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Free range meats are cuts of meat from animals that are allowed unlimited access to pastures, rather than being kept in close and some say, inhumane, small pens. This includes meat from cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry. In the past, particularly poultry were subject to living in very tightly enclosed spaces. Now, free range chicken comes from animals that are allowed a much greater space to roam, although they still may be in large enclosed hen or chicken houses.

Meats cannot be called free range unless animal breeders follow guidelines set forth by the government in which they are being sold. For example, the US Department of Agriculture controls these guidelines in the US. Sometimes, others criticize these rules as still being considered cruel.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global free range meat market will project a CAGR of 4.50% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, growing focus on innovations in the food and beverages sector, rising consumer consciousness towards high protein food and beverage products, surging consumption of meat and meat related products and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of free range meat market. Therefore, the market value, which was USD 110.30 billion, would rocket up to USD 156.85 billion by 2028.

Free range meat is an extension of animal husbandry, where the animals, rather being confined in an enclosed area, can roam around freely on the outdoors. Free range meat is the healthiest kind of meat for humans and tastes better than grain-fed beef. Free range animals have more exposure to other animals and enjoy finer feeds. As a result, the free range meat has a higher proportion of key nutrients like Omega-3s and B vitamins.

The free range meat laws for chickens, for example, merely states that chickens must be allowed to go outside. Laws for eggs from chickens considered free range are non-existent, however. Some grocery stores have come under fire from animal rights activists when it was discovered that their free range eggs were laid by chickens that were kept in pens slightly larger than those that housed non-free range chickens, but their movement was still restricted.

Global Free Range Meat Market Scope and Market Size

The free range meat market is segmented on the basis of meat, end-use, application and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on meat, the free range meat market is segmented into beef, chicken, pork, lamb, fish and others.

Based on end-use, the free range meat market is segmented into food and beverage industry and lab testing.

Based on application, the free range meat market is segmented into industrial and commercial.

Based on distribution channel, the free range meat market is segmented into B2B, B2C, hypermarket/supermarket, grocery stores, retail stores, online and others.

Competitive Landscape and Free Range Meat Market Share Analysis

The free range meat market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to free range meat market.

Some of the major players operating in the free range meat market are Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, FrieslandCampina, Dow., DuPont, Kerry Group., DSM, Chr. Hansen A/S, Novozymes, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Danisco A/S, APC, Inc., Givaudan, BRF Global., NEOGEN CORPORATION, Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd., HACO AG, Kanegrade and Merck KGaA among others..

