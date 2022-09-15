Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Size Expected to Reach $28.3 Billion with CAGR of 4.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC
The Soaring Applications of Neotame and Advantame Are Therefore, Driving The Growth of Global Low Calorie Sweeteners Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Low Calorie Sweeteners Market size is estimated to reach $28.3 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners like stevia is set to propel the growth of the global Low-calorie Sweeteners Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, North America (Global Low-calorie Sweeteners market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging consumer awareness regarding stevia in the North American region.
2. Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Market growth is being driven by the soaring sales of organic food and beverages including sugar and stevia. However, the rising concerns regarding clean label solutions and the complicated regulatory structure in the European Union (EU) and the U.S. are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Low Calorie Sweeteners Market.
3. Low Calorie Sweeteners Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the global Low-calorie Sweeteners Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Low Calorie Sweeteners Market based on product type can be further segmented into Sucralose, Saccharin, Aspartame, Neotame, Advantame, Acesulfame Potassium, Stevia and Others. The Others Segment held the largest global Low-calorie Sweeteners market share in 2021.
2. The global Low-calorie Sweeteners Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals and others. The Food Segment held the largest global Low-calorie Sweeteners market share in 2021.
3. The global Low-calorie Sweeteners Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Global Low-calorie Sweeteners Market) held the largest Global Low-calorie Sweeteners market share with 39% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Low Calorie Sweeteners Industry are -
1. Tate and Lyle
2. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
4. Cargill Inc
5. Ingredion Incorporated
