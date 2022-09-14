Low Speed Electric Vehicle Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Low Speed Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Low Speed Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Low Speed Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the low speed EV market size is expected to grow from $4.59 billion in 2021 to $5.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The global low global low-speed electric vehicle market size is expected to grow to $8.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%. Increasing fuel costs are expected to drive the low speed electric vehicle market growth going forward.

The low-speed electric vehicle market consists of sales of low-speed electric vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the transport of people and goods. Low-speed Electric vehicles are also known as "neighborhood vehicles" because they operate on an electric motor instead of an internal-combustion engine and generate power by burning a mix of fuel and gases. The low-speed electric vehicle consists of a motor vehicle with four wheels, a gross vehicle weight rating of 3,000 pounds or less, and is capable of achieving a minimum speed of 20 miles per hour (mph) and a maximum speed of 25 mph.

Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Trends

Product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the low-speed electric vehicle market. Major companies operating in the low-speed electric vehicle market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position.

Global Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market Segments

The global low speed EV market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: Electric Golf Cart, Electric Personal Utility Vehicle, Electric Low Speed Off-Road Vehicle, Electric Low Speed Heavy Duty Vehicle

By Battery: Lithium-Ion Battery LSEV, Lead-Acid Battery LSEV, Others

By Voltage: 24V, 36V, 48V, 60V, 72V

By Application: Personal Use, Commercial Use, Public Utilities

By End-User: Golf Courses, Hotels and Resorts, Tourist Destinations, Airports, Residential and Commercial Premises, Others

By Geography: The global low speed EV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Low Speed Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides low speed EV market overviews, low speed electric vehicle market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global low speed EV market, low speed EV market share, low speed EV market segments and geographies, low speed EV market players, low speed EV market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The low speed EV market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Low Speed Electric Vehicle Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AGT Electric Cars, Bintelli LLC, Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, Groupe Renault, HDK Electric Vehicles, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Ligier Group, Polaris Inc, Renault Group, Shandong Shifeng Group Company Limited, Speedway Electric, Textron Inc, Yamaha Motors Company Limited, Hitachi Automotive, Honda Motor Company Limited, and ICON Electric Vehicles.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

