Micro Displays Market Size Worth USD 9.50 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 38.2%

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global micro displays market size is expected to reach USD 9.50 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increase in demand for thin and more advanced and efficient displays consisting of organic light-emitting (OLED) materials is a key factor driving global micro displays market revenue growth. Micro displays have excellent quality, high resolution, low power consumption, and are of compact size. These advantages make these products ideal for usage in consumer electronics, military & defense equipment and devices, and in healthcare devices and equipment.

Rise in popularity of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) and development of ultra-high definition microdisplay screens is driving growth of the market to a major extent. Increase in popularity of extended reality and development of VR glasses, which use highly advanced micro displays to provide wearers an enhanced view, will propel adoption of micro displays in wearable devices going ahead.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Seiko Epson, Sony Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Himax Technologies, Holoeye Photonics, Winstar Display, Wisechip Semiconductor, LG Display Co. Ltd., Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., and Microtips Technology, LLC.

Highlights from the Report

In February 2021, eMagin Corporation, which is a manufacturer of active matrix OLED micro displays used in commercial and military AR/VR devices, announced an agreement with Bild Innovative Technology to provide its line of OLED microdisplay compact driver boards to customers of eMagin. Under this arrangement, customers have the option of purchasing eMagin OLED micro displays coupled with compact drive boards, thus streamlining its prototyping efforts.

Head-up display is installed in the dashboard of vehicles to display important information and data without diverting the driver’s attention or view away from the road. Head-up display was initially designed to be used in military aviation, but has since shifted to personal cars and other automotive and non-automotive applications. The use of microdisplay technology allows for manufacture of more compact high-resolution head-up displays.

Organic light-emitting diode is replacing LCD. OLED displays have smaller screen, generally less than 2 inches in diagonal. OLED micro displays have near-to-eye and projection features and find application in augmented and virtual reality, mobile, cameras, personal electronics, and full-color projections, among others. Increased awareness regarding the advantages of these products is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

The report studies the historical data of the Micro Displays Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global micro displays market on the basis of product, technology, resolution, brightness, industry, and region:

Product Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

AR HMD

VR HMD

Electronic Viewfinder (EVF)/Camera

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Projectors

Pico Projector

Data Projector

Others

Rifle Scopes

Medical Equipment Monocular

Binocular Systems

Thermal Imaging Glasses

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)

Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Lower than HD

HD

FHD

Higher than FHD

Brightness Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Less than 500 NITS

500 To 1000 NITS

More than 1000 NITS

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Consumer

Military, Defense, and Aerospace

Education

Industrial & Enterprise

Medical

Sports & Entertainment

Retail & Hospitality

Others

BFSI

Telecommunications

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Micro Displays Market Size Worth USD 9.50 Billion in 2028