Global Automotive Filter Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automotive Filter Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Filter Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Filter Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive filter market size is expected to grow to $27.35 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. An increase in environmental concerns and stringent emission norms is contributing to the automotive filter industry growth.

The automotive filter market consists of sales of automotive filters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to increase the flow of clean air to reduce engine damage, as engines require a constant supply of fresh air to function properly and last longer. They refer to the air filters installed in vehicles that capture various impurities and contaminants such as dust, pollen, metal particles, and impurities in the fuel. Automotive filters assist in the smooth operation of a vehicle's engine, resulting in increased efficiency and lower vehicle maintenance costs.

Global Automotive Filter Market Trends

The use of cabin filters for making automotive filters has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive filter global market. The cabin air filter keeps dust, dirt, pollen, bacteria, and exhaust gases from entering the HVAC system of cars. These filters also block bugs, leaves, and other debris from clogging the system. For instance, in March 2019, Sogefi, an Italy-based automotive parts company, launched Cabin3Tech+, an innovative cabin air filter. It filters large particles, neutralizes odors and hazardous fumes in the air (as an activated carbon filter), and stops up to 98.8% of fine particles, which are as small as 2.5 microns. Cabin3Tech+ has three layers for optimal protection: preliminary filtration, an activated carbon layer, and a melt-blown electrostatic layer.

Global Automotive Filter Market Segments

The global automotive filter market is segmented:

By Filter Type: Fuel Filter, Oil Filter, Air Filter, Cabin Filter, Coolant Filter, Transmission Oil Filter, Others

By Media Type: Cellulose, Fiberglass, Others

By Vehicle Type: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Others

By Material Type: Particle, Activated Carbon, Electrostatic

By Distribution Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global automotive filter market segments is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Filter Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive filter global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive filter market, automotive filter market share, automotive filter global market analysis, automotive filter global market segments and geographies, automotive filter global market players, automotive filter global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive filter global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Filter Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: MANN+HUMMEL, Robert Bosch, Toyota Boshoku, Cummins, Parker Hannifin Corp., Ahlstrom Corporation, Denso, Mahle GmbH, Hengst SE, Valeo SA, Sogefi Group, K&N Engineering Inc., Donaldson, Dana Incorporated, Grayson Thermal Systems, Gentherm Inc., Hanon Systems, Lennox International Inc., and Modine Manufacturing Company Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

