Global Autonomous Forklift Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Forklift Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Autonomous Forklift Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the autonomous forklift market size is expected to grow to $8.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. The increasing demand for automated warehouses is expected to drive the autonomous forklift market growth going forward.

The autonomous forklift market consists of sales of autonomous forklift products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for automating the materials handling process in warehouses. Autonomous forklifts are driverless forklifts that utilize automated guided vehicles and systems technology. These forklifts can be used for various operations such as lifting, transporting, putting away, or carrying loads in warehouses and other locations. In addition, this equipment reduces operating costs and improves work efficiency in warehouses.

Global Autonomous Forklift Market Trends

New product innovation is one of the key autonomous forklift market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the autonomous forklift market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2022, OTTO Motors, a US-based self-driving technology company, introduced the OTTO Lifter, the smartest autonomous forklift on the market. This new technology is designed to automatically pick up and drop off pallets. In complex contexts, the OTTO Lifter can make real-time decisions and can find a pallet if it is tilted, modify behavior in extremely dynamic surroundings, and determine the optimal route on its own, unlike other autonomous forklifts on the market. The OTTO Lifter smoothly navigates traffic and obstacles with dynamic path planning, lane tending, intelligent pallet detection, and stretch-wrap piercing to deliver products to the right place, at the right time.

Global Autonomous Forklift Market Segments

The global autonomous forklift market is segmented:

By Type: Indoor, Outdoor

By Component: Hardware, Software, Service

By Navigation Technology: Laser Guidance, Magnetic Guidance, Vision Guidance, Inductive Guidance, Optical Tape Guidance, Others

By Application: Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material handling, Logistics and Freight, Others

By Geography: The global autonomous forklift market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global autonomous forklift market report here

Key Market Players: Hangcha Group Co, Hyster-Yale Material Handling Inc, Jungheinrich AG, KAUP GmbH & Co, Linde Material Handling, Toyota Industries Corporation, Komatsu Ltd, Crown Equipment Corporation, Doosan Corporation, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co Ltd, CLARK, Combilift Material Handling Solutions, OTTO Motors, Balyo Robotic, Agilox Services GMBH, STILL GmbH, ONECRANES, Manitou Group, Lonking Machinery Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Anhui Heli Co., and Anhui Yufeng Equipment Co.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

