Strategies For Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive drivetrain market size is expected to grow to $268.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to propel the automotive drivetrain industry growth going forward.

The automotive drivetrain market consists of the sales of automotive drivetrains by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to transfer the rotational power created by the vehicle’s engine to the wheels of the vehicle for movement. It is a mechanical system inside a vehicle that connects the vehicle’s transmission to the drive axles.

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Trends

Technological innovation is one of the key automotive drivetrain market trends gaining popularity. Companies operating in the automotive drivetrain market are focusing on new technological innovations to reinforce their position. For instance, in May 2022, Amsted Automotive, a US-based motor vehicle manufacturing company, introduced the Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC), an Electro-Mechanical E-axle Disconnect system, which provides seamless all-wheel drive (AWD) and 4WD disconnect and quick, reliable shifts. The Dynamic Controllable Clutch (DCC) technology allows the driveline system to engage and disengage the drive axles while conserving energy and maintaining on-road and off-road capabilities.

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Segments

The global automotive drivetrain market is segmented:

By Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive, Rear-Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle(LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle(HCV), Electric Vehicle

By Transmission: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Continuous Variable Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Dual-Clutch Transmission

By Technology: Central Motor, E-Axle, Wheel Hub Module

By Geography: The global automotive drivetrain market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive drivetrain global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the automotive drivetrain global market, automotive drivetrain global market share, automotive drivetrain global market segments and geographies, automotive drivetrain global market players, automotive drivetrain market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive drivetrain market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Drivetrain Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aisin Seiki Co., BorgWarner Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Showa Corporation, Schaeffler Group, American Axle and Manufacturing Inc., Magna International Inc., JTEKT Corporation, Axletech International, Continental AG, NIDEC Corporation, and AVL List GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

