Titanium Nitride Coating Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2028

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global titanium nitride coating market size is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing demand for wear- and corrosion-resistant coatings and materials for manufacturing cutting tools, medical devices, and food processing equipment, rising investment in research and development of various nano-coatings as well as nano-materials are some key factors supporting market revenue growth. Titanium nitride is a very hard ceramic material used to coat various substrates such as titanium alloys, aluminum, and steel for improving surface properties. Titanium nitride has excellent properties including high heat resistance, hardness, good corrosion resistance, and wear resistance properties. In addition, it is also electrically conductive, non-oxidizing, and non-toxic in nature. Titanium nitride is widely used in manufacturing of cutting tools as it offers hardness and high oxidation resistance properties, and is also used to coat surgical instruments and dental and medical implants due to its non-toxic nature.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players operating in the market are Acree Technologies Inc., BryCoat Inc., Beamalloy Technologies, LLC, IHI Ionbond AG, Northeast Coating Technologies, Richter Precision, Inc., SurfTech, Surface Engineering Technologies LLC, Techmetals, Inc., and Vergason Technology, Inc.

Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, FX Shoulder, Inc. received 510k clearance for its titanium nitride coated shoulder arthroplasty cups, humeral heads, and glenospheres. This product helped FX Shoulder to reach a broader market and offer surgeons more shoulder arthroplasty solutions to address patient requirements.

Physical vapor deposition segment revenue is expected to register an 8.5% CAGR throughout forecast period. Physical vapor deposition offers improved erosion resistance property.

Europe is expected to register moderate growth throughout forecast period. Rising demand for high-quality cutting tools and equipment and rapid development in aircraft industry are key factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

The report studies the historical data of the Titanium Nitride Coating Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global titanium nitride coating market based on deposition technique, surface material, application, target type, and region:

Deposition Technique Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical Vapor Deposition

Sputtering

Ion Plating

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Surface Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Titanium Alloys

Steel

Carbide

Aluminum

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cutting Tools

Aircraft

Medical

Decorative

Target Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plane Target

Rotating Target

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Titanium Nitride Coating market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Titanium Nitride Coating market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

