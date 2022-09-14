Motion Capture Market Growing at a Booming CAGR of 11.33% in the Forecast Period 2022-2029

Motion Capture Market Insights, Status, Latest Amendments and Future Outlook by 2029

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motion Capture market report comprises of the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis and also provides all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2020, base year 2021, and forecast period of 2022-2029. General market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate are also analysed in this report which aids businesses decide several strategies. All the statistical data and information involved in this industry report is characterized properly by using several charts, graphs or tables. To achieve the desired success in the business, global Motion Capture market research report plays a key role.

Motion Capture is the first-rate market analysis report generated by skilful and experienced team players who support in accomplishing an absolute growth and success in the business. This industry document helps effortlessly figure out brand awareness and perception of the brand and product among potential customers of the Healthcare industry. What is more, this market analysis report is a source which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. With actionable market insights covered in the large scale Motion Capture report, businesses can craft sustainable and cost-effective strategies.

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd

Exave AB

Xsens

NaturalPoint, Inc

AIQ-Synertial.com

Phasespace

PTI Phoenix Technologies Inc

Noraxon USA

Motion Analysis Corporation

Notch Interfaces Inc

Key Market Analysis and Insights:

Data Bridge Market Research analyses the motion capture market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.33% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. The increasing use of cloud-based platforms for motion capture, as well as rising demand from biomechanics research and medical applications, will create new opportunities for the motion capture market.

The process of recording the movements of various objects is referred to as motion capture. Motion capture is used in the entertainment industry, the military, healthcare, sports, and for validating vision in robotics and computers. Motion capture is a term used in the video game and filmmaking industries to describe the process of recording the actions of human actors and then using that information to animate digital characters and models in computer animation. The actor's movement is sampled numerous times per second during a motion capture session. The primary goal of motion capture is to record the subject's movement and does not generally focus on the subject's visual attributes.

Growing demand for high-quality animations, as well as a reduction in the investment cost of the motion capture system, will drive market growth. The advancement and development of computer vision technology will also hasten market growth. The growing concern about the development of realistic experiences for the virtual reality environment will drive up demand for motion capture. The growing use of computer vision in sports will also drive the market.

Global Motion Capture Market Scope and Market Size

3D motion capture market is segmented on the basis of system, type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of system, the motion capture market is segmented into optical motion capture systems and non-optical motion capture systems. The optical motion capture systems is further segmented into active 3D motion capture systems, passive motion capture systems, marker less motion capture systems and underwater motion capture systems. The passive 3D motion capture systems on the basis of depth sensing is segmented into time of flight and structured light. The non-optical motion capture systems segment is further divided into mechanical 3D motion capture systems, inertial motion capture systems and electromagnetic 3D motion capture systems.

Motion capture market on the basis of type is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further divided into cameras, sensors, communication devices, and accessories. The communication devices are segmented into switches and hubs, and connectors and cables. The accessories segment is divided into markers, mounting equipment, lenses and filters, calibration tools and force plates. The service segment is further divided into consulting and planning, installation and training, support and maintenance. The software segment is divided into packaged motion capture software and plug-in motion capture software.

Motion capture market is also segmented on the basis of application. The application segment is divided into media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medical, engineering and design and industrial applications, education and other. The media and entertainment segment is further divided into gaming, film production/advertising, live performance/shows/stage production and broadcast. The biomechanical research and medical segment is further sub- segmented into sports science, neurology and psychology/rehabilitation and posture analysis, animal science, clinical gait analysis and MRI and surgery. The engineering and design and industrial applications are segmented into unmanned systems and robotics, ergonomics, aerodynamics, military training, and marine and underwater.

Motion Capture Market, By Region:

Global Motion Capture market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Motion Capture market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Motion Capture market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.

Table of Contents –

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Overview of Global Motion Capture Market

1.4 Currency and Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Markets Covered

2 Market Segmentation

2.1 Markets Covered

2.2 Geographical Scope

2.3 Years Considered For the Study

2.4 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders

2.6 Multivariate Modelling

2.7 Type Lifeline Curve

2.8 DBMR Market Position Grid

2.9 Vendor Share Analysis

2.1 Market End User Coverage Grid

2.11 Secondary Sources

2.12 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insight

5 Global Motion Capture Market: Regulations

6 Global Motion Capture Market: Pipeline Analysis

7 Market Overview

