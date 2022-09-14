Strategies For Global Engine Encapsulation Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the engine encapsulation market size is expected to grow to $6.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The increasing demand for commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the engine encapsulation market.

The engine encapsulation global market consists of sales of engine encapsulation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which is used to insulate the engine from the outside environment and retain heat in the engine after it has been turned off, offering high thermal and acoustic insulation. Engine encapsulation slows motor cool-down and increases the likelihood of a high initial temperature at the next engine start, resulting in a shorter warm-up time and less friction between engine parts.

Global Engine Encapsulation Market Trends

New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the market as companies in the engine encapsulation market. Major companies operating in the engine encapsulation sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position. For instance, in February 2021, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company, developed a new heat-stabilized Ultramid B3PG6 BK23238 for the high-temperature range. This new polyamide has been reinforced with 30% glass fibers and offers a unique heat resistance of up to 190 °C and prevents galvanic corrosion on electrical components. It is known to exhibit excellent thermal aging performance and vibration in internal combustion engines, hybrids, or electric vehicles (EV).

Global Engine Encapsulation Market Segments

The global engine encapsulation market is segmented:

By Product Type: Engine-Mounted, Body-Mounted

By Material: Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Carbon fiber, Others

By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel

By Vehicle Class: Economic Light-Duty Vehicles, Mid-Priced Light-Duty Vehicles, Luxury Light-Duty Vehicles

By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

By Geography: The global engine encapsulation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides engine encapsulation market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global engine encapsulation market, engine encapsulation global market share, engine encapsulation market segments and geographies, engine encapsulation global market players, engine encapsulation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The engine encapsulation global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Engine Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ElringKlinger, Autoneum, Continental AG, Roechling, Greiner, Trocellen GmbH, Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, BASF SE, Furukawa Electric, Evonik Industries AG, Hennecke GmbH, Saint-Gobain, UFP Technologies, Polytec GmbH, and DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

