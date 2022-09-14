Strategies For Global Freight And Logistics Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the freight and logistics market size is expected to grow from $14.56 billion in 2021 to $15.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The global freight and logistics market size is expected to grow to $18.69 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The increasing global trade activities are expected to propel the growth of the freight and logistics market going forward.

The freight and logistics market consists of the sale of freight and logistics services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the transport of goods and commodities from one place to another by rail, truck, road, and big vessels. Freight and logistics refer to the process of planning and executing efficient transportation and storage of goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This helps to meet customer requirements in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Global Freight And Logistics Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the freight and logistics market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on technological advancement to sustain their position in the market.

Global Freight And Logistics Market Segments

By Type: Airways, Railways, Roadways, Waterways

By Function: Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Value-added Services, Others

By End User: Manufacturing and Automotive, Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying, Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry, Construction, Distributive Trade, Others

By Geography: The global freight and logistics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides freight and logistics global market outlook, freight and logistics global market analysis, and forecasts market size and growth for the global freight and logistics market, freight and logistics market share, freight and logistics global market segmentation and geographies, freight and logistics global market trends, freight and logistics global market players, freight and logistics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The freight and logistics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service (UPS), DHL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, C.H. Robinson, DSV A/S, FedEx, Nippon Express, Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, Maersk, Deutsche Post AG, Lineage Logistics, and Ryder, Geodis.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

