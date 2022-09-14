Manufacturing Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the manufacturing analytics market size is expected to grow to $21.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.9%. An increase in the need for process optimization is expected to propel the growth of the manufacturing analytics market going forward.

The manufacturing analytics market consists of sales of manufacturing analytics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve process efficiency, centralize production monitoring, transform real-time data into just-in-time insights, and provide improved customer service. It refers to a statistical tool that aids in the rule-based analysis of manufacturing data and information, allowing users to better understand the process and hence enhance business operations and product quality. Manufacturing analytics enables us to spot an issue before it occurs, which could have an impact on the product, yield, or cost.

Global Manufacturing Analytics Market Trends

New product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the manufacturing analytics market. Major companies operating in the manufacturing analytics market are focused on developing technologically advanced software to strengthen their market position. For instance, in May 2022, Google Cloud Platform, offered by Google, a US-based technology company, launched Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect, which enable manufacturers to connect previously segregated assets, process and standardize data, and improve visibility from the factory floor to the cloud. The solutions enable three essential AI and analytics-based use cases—manufacturing analytics and insights, predictive maintenance, and machine-level anomaly detection—once data has been harmonized. The Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect, both of which are now accessible, assist manufacturers in unifying their data and empowering their employees through simple analytics and AI solutions built on cloud infrastructure.

Global Manufacturing Analytics Market Segments

The global manufacturing analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment: Cloud, On Premise

By Application: Predictive Maintenance, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Others

By Industry Vertical: Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global manufacturing analytics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides manufacturing analytics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global manufacturing analytics market, manufacturing analytics global market share, manufacturing analytics global market segments and geographies, manufacturing analytics global market players, manufacturing analytics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The manufacturing analytics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Tableau Software Inc, TIBCO Software Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Alteryx Inc, Sisense Inc, Wipro Limited, Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc, FICO (Fair, Isaac and Company), Domo Inc, Neubrain, Aegis Software, MachineMetrics, and Lantek.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

