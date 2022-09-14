Global Dunnage Packaging Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Dunnage Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dunnage Packaging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dunnage packaging market size is expected to grow to $4.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. The rise in the logistics sector is significantly contributing to the growth of dunnage packaging.

The dunnage packaging market consists of sales of dunnage packaging products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide cushioning and protection to packaged commodities by ensuring maximum safety during logistics. Dunnage packaging refers to the packaging of commodities such as food and beverages, healthcare, consumer durables, and others with corrugated plastics, fabric, molded plastic, wood, foam, and other materials that prevent damage to goods in the container or in carrying vehicles during transportation. It helps to keep goods in a particular place during the process of logistics.

Global Dunnage Packaging Market Trends

New product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the dunnage packaging market. Organizations providing dunnage packaging are increasingly focusing on developing new packaging solutions that could give better solutions and services to various industries operating in the logistics business. For instance, in May 2021, ORBIS Corporation, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, a US-based company operating in dunnage packaging solutions, reusable plastic containers, pallets, and bulk systems for logistics, launched its smoothest and finest fabric material for dunnage packaging called PolySilk. PolySilk is a non-woven lightweight fabric material for dunnage packaging that has been added to the ORBIShield textile materials portfolio. It provides a cost-effective single reusable dunnage packaging solution for the packaging and transportation of light-weighted materials such as chrome, extra-delicate class-A components, and painted parts.

Global Dunnage Packaging Market Segments

The global dunnage packaging market is segmented:

By Product: Dunnage Air Bags, Inserts, Dividers, Packaging Peanuts, Others

By Material: Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Foam, Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Others

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global dunnage packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Dunnage Packaging Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dunnage packaging global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dunnage packaging market, dunnage packaging global market share, dunnage packaging market segments and geographies, dunnage packaging global market players, dunnage packaging market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dunnage packaging market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Key Market Players: DS Smith, ORBIS Corporation (Menasha Corporation), Schoeler Allibert AB, Myers Industries, Nefab Group, UFP Technologies, Reusable Transport, Amatech Inc., MJSolpac Ltd., Rehrig Pacific Company, Ckdpack, GWP Group, Interior Packaging Design LLC., Packaging Corporation of America, Dunnage Engineering, Salco Engineering and Manufacturing Co. Inc., KEENER Corporation, Package Design & Mfg., JIDA Industrial Solutions, Artisanz Fabrication and Machine LLC., Dordan Manufacturing Company, PolyFlex Products Inc, Thermoflex LLC, Brown Machine LLC, Sohner Plastics LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Great River Plastics LLC, and Electro-General Plastics Cor and Rohrer Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

