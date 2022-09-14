Global Coil Coatings Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Coil Coatings Market Report by TBRC covers the coil coatings market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the coil coatings market size is expected to reach $6.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The rising demand for coil coatings from the building and construction industry is expected to propel the coil coatings industry growth in the coming years.

Want To Learn More On The Coil Coatings Market Growth? Request For A Sample Now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7001&type=smp

The coil coating market consists of sales of coil coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for coating coils using metals. Coil coating is a continuous or automated process of coating coils of metals with a polyester resin that includes cleaning, pre-treating, and coating flat coils of steel or aluminum sheets. The process includes cleaning, exchange treatment, drying, primer coating, top coating, and foil lamination. However, the most common formulations are polyester, polyflourocarbons, alkyds, acrylics, and plastisol.

Global Coil Coatings Market Trends

Technological innovation is one of the key coil coatings market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the coil coating market are focused on developing new technologies to provide protective coatings and sealants applied to various surfaces to enhance surface properties such as appearance, corrosion, adhesion, and scratch resistance. For instance, in March 2021, Akzo Nobel A.V., a USA-based company operating in coil coatings, launched TRINAR TC (Tough Coat), a new PFOA-free PVDF coil coating system that combines exceptional 70% PVDF performance with increased durability and simplicity of use. This TRINAR coating technology provides stain, abrasion, and scratch resistance to surfaces in the building & construction industry.

Global Coil Coatings Market Segments

The global coil coatings market is segmented:

By Type: Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Siliconized Polyester, Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), Polyurethane (PU), Plastisols, Others

By Application: Steel, Aluminum

By Industry: Construction, Automotive, Industrial and Domestic Appliances, Others

By Geography: The global coil coatings market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Coil Coatings Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coil-coatings-global-market-report

Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides coil coatings market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the coil coatings global market, coil coatings market global share, coil coatings market segments and geographies, coil coatings global market players, coil coatings global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The coil coatings market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches

TBRC’s Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, Beckers Group, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, Metal Coaters System, The Chemours Company, Titan Coatings Inc., Cornerstone Building Brands, Jotun Group, and Recubrimientos Plasticos S.A.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

Looking For Something Else? Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Antifog Coatings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifog-coatings-global-market-report

Smart Coatings Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-coatings-global-market-report

Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC