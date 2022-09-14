Global Pallet Racking Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Pallet Racking Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Pallet Racking Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the pallet racking market size is expected to grow from $9.41 billion in 2021 to $10.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The global pallet racking market size is expected to grow to $13.83 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The increasing demand for warehouse space is expected to propel the pallet racking market growth going forward.

The pallet racking market consists of sales of pallet racking services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for bulk storage of items in distribution facilities. It's a single or multi-level storage system that allows for the high stacking of single objects or palletized cargo. Pallet racks are composed of vertical upright frames and horizontal load beams designed specifically for the loads being stored.

Global Pallet Racking Market Trends

The emergence of automated clad-rack warehouses is a key trend gaining popularity in the pallet racking market. Major companies operating in the pallet racking sector are focused on new innovative products to gain a competitive advantage.

Global Pallet Racking Market Segments

By System: Conventional, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking And Hybrid/Customized Racking

By Frame Load Capacity: Up to 5 Ton, 5 to 10 Ton, Above 15 Ton

By Racking System Type: Cantilever Racking, Selective Racking, Push Back Racking, Drive-In Racking, Pallet Flow Racking, Carton Flow Racking

By End-User: Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Electronics, Packaging, Building and Construction, Chemicals, Others

By Geography: The global pallet racking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Pallet Racking Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides pallet racking market overview, pallet racking industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global pallet racking market, pallet racking global market share, pallet racking global market segments and geographies, pallet racking global market trends, pallet racking global market players, pallet racking global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The pallet racking market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Pallet Racking Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Mecalux SA, Estral Innovation and Applied Logistics, Jungheinrich AG, Montel Inc, Hannibal Industries Inc., Elite Storage Solutions Inc., SSI Schaefer, Interroll Holding Limited, ATOX SISTEMAS DE ALMACENAJE, Stora Enso Oyj, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Canfor Corporation, International Paper Company Corporation, BillerudKorsnäs AB, Burgo Group SPA, Delta Paper Corp., Catalyst Paper Corporation, Asia-Pacific Resources International Holdings Ltd., Rolland Enterprises Inc., Alberta Newsprint Company Ltd., and Finch Paper LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



