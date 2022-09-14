Global Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automotive Brakes And Clutches Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Brakes And Clutches Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive brakes and clutches market size is expected to grow from $22.30 billion in 2021 to $24.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The global automotive brakes and clutches market size is expected to grow to $28.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. As per TBRC’s automotive brakes and clutches industry outlook the industry is expected to propel the growth of the automotive brakes and clutches market going forward.

The automotive brakes and clutches market consists of sales of automotive brakes and clutches by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to change the rotational speed of rotating tires of vehicles. A clutch refers to a transmission and control device that helps with energy transfer from the driver to the driven shaft. A brake refers to a transmission and control device that stops a moving load and regulates movement. Automotive brakes and clutches help in the effective control of vehicles.

Global Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Trends

Technological innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive brakes and clutches market. Major companies operating in the automotive brakes and clutches sector are focused on introducing new technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

Global Automotive Brakes And Clutches Market Segments

By Product: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), After Market

By Clutch Type: Friction Clutch, Dog Clutch, Hydraulic Clutch, Others

By Transmission Type: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Others

By Application: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

By Geography: The global automotive brakes and clutches market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Brakes And Clutches Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive brakes and clutches global market overviews, automotive brakes and clutches global market analysis, and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive brakes and clutches market, automotive brakes and clutches global market share, automotive brakes and clutches global market segments and geographies, automotive brakes and clutches global market trends, automotive brakes and clutches global market players, automotive brakes and clutches global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive brakes and clutches global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Brakes And Clutches Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: F.C.C. Co. Ltd., BorgWarner, NSK. Com, Valeo Service, Bosch Limited, Brembo SpA, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Marelli (Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co. Ltd.), Exedy Corporation, Eaton Corporation, and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

