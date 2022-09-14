Bluetooth Beacons Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Bluetooth Beacons Market To Be Driven By Increasing Adoption Of Technology In End-Use Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bluetooth Beacons Market Price Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Bluetooth Beacons market, assessing the market based on its segments like Technology, End-Uses, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026): –
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 80 %
The growth of the Bluetooth Beacons market is enhanced by the adoption rate of Bluetooth Beacons in the organised retail sector in order to deliver push messages and alerts to remind consumers about their goods and ongoing deals in the most cost-effective manner. Furthermore, its seamless system integration capabilities improve user experience coupled with its low cost of implementation, adding to the global market for Bluetooth Beacons.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Organizations use beacons to relay information and data that is contextually relevant to users at particular locations. Through delivering context-aware information to mobile users, they open up the possibility of connecting the online virtual environment with the offline physical world.
In the form of warnings, Bluetooth beacons relay signals and messages to smart devices within range. Essentially, they consist of a chip on a small circuit board and separate electronic components.
On the basis of Technology, the industry is divided into:
Eddystone
iBeacon
Alt Beacon
Others
On the basis of End-Uses, the industry is divided into:
Travel and Tourism
Retail
BFSI
Healthcare
Others
On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Market Trends
The growth of the Bluetooth beacon market is escalating with a rise in organised retailing such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, cash and carry stores, and discounters. This is because in the retail industry, Bluetooth beacons are used to offer offers, flash sales, product details to consumers or to simply speed up the checkout process by contactless payment systems.
In the retail sector, product delivery and multichannel marketing have become main trends, and this is driving the growth of the demand for Bluetooth beacons, as manufacturers are forced to build beacon apps.
Bluetooth beacons are also in high demand from airports and ground transit hubs because they enable passengers to obtain instant alerts of flight delays, departures, and details about gates and platforms.
In the coming years, North America is projected to be a highly lucrative area for the growth of Bluetooth beacons. In terms of growth and revenue generation, the area has represented its high potential in this sector over the past few years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Estimote, Inc., Accent Advanced Systems, S.L.U., MOKOSmart, Zebra Technologies Corp., Kartographers Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Radius Networks, Inc., Kontakt.io and others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
