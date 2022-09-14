Global Automotive Interior Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Automotive Interior Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Interior Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Interior Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive interior market size is expected to grow from $122.56 billion in 2021 to $133.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global automotive interior market size is expected to reach $167.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Growing demand for luxury vehicles is expected to propel the automotive interior industry growth going forward.

The automotive interior market consists of sales of automotive interiors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for providing a comfortable seating experience for passengers in vehicles. Automotive interiors refer to fitting together all the components of the car while maintaining its aesthetics and comfort. It plays a vital role in vehicles’ performance, aesthetic appeal, and scalability, which consists of the infotainment system, body panels, instrument panels, and others.

Global Automotive Interior Market Trends

The easy-return seat function has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive interiors market. Major companies operating in the automotive interiors market are introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.

Global Automotive Interior Market Segments

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

By Component: Infotainment System, Instrument Panels, Interior Lighting, Body Panels, Others

By Application: Dashboard, Seats, Airbags and Seat Belts, Door Panel and Trims, Carpet and Headliners

By Geography: The global automotive interior market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Interior Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive interior global market overviews, automotive interior global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the automotive interior global market, automotive interior global market share, automotive interior global market segments and geographies, automotive interior market trends, automotive interior market players, automotive interior market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive interior market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Interior Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adient plc, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Faurecia SE, Hyundai Mobis, Lear Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Denso Corporation, ContiTech AG, Takata Corporation, Sage Automotive Interiors, SMS Auto Fabrics, Tachi-S Co. Ltd., Continental, Marelli, and Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

