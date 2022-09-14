US climate bill is a green light for cleantech and Digital Twins says Cityzenith CEO Michael Jansen

Electric Vehicles are set to benefit from the new bill Cityzenith CEO & Founder Michael Jansen Cityzenith's Las Vegas Digital Twin project

More than 1,000 cleantech companies are expected to be launched or accelerated by the $369 bn ‘climate bill’ element within the new US Inflation Reduction Act.

This is a green light for companies like ours tackling the challenges of climate change” — Cityzenith Chairman Michael Jansen