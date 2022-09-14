Cold Storage Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

Cold Storage Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cold Storage Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the cold storage market size is expected to grow from $123.43 billion in 2021 to $141.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The global cold storage market size is expected to reach $260.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.5%. The rising perishable products are expected to propel the cold storage market growth going forward.

The cold storage market consists of the sale of cold storage products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for preserving food items in refrigerated and controlled rooms. It refers to a place or a building where perishable products are stored or kept at low temperatures. Almost all cold storage rooms are designed with properties that can keep food items in optimum conditions, and these properties can be adjusted according to what has been stored.

Global Cold Storage Market Trends

Advancements in technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the cold storage market. Major companies operating in the cold storage market are using new technologies such as automation in warehouses, taller warehouses with temperature control, and others to sustain their position in the market.

Global Cold Storage Market Segments

The global cold storage market is segmented:

By Type: Private and Semi-Private, Public

By Construction: Bulk Storage, Production Stores, Ports

By Temperature: Frozen, Chilled

By Application: Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy, Fish, Meat and Seafood, Processed Food, Pharmaceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global cold storage market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cold Storage Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cold storage global market outlook, cold storage industry analysis, and forecasts market size and growth for the cold storage global market, cold storage market share, cold storage global market segments and geographies, cold storage global market players, cold storage global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cold storage global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cold Storage Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Americold Logistics LLC, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Burris Logistics, Tippmann Group, VersaCold Logistics Services, Henningsen Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holdings, United States Cold Storage, NewCold, Nichirei Corporation, Agro Merchants Group, Nordic Logistics, Conestoga Cold Storage, Hanson Logistics, DHL International GmbH, XPO Logistics Inc., GEODIS, NFI Industries, Penske Logistics Inc., Confederation Freezers, Seafrigo, Trenton Cold Storage, Merchants Terminal Corporation, and Stockhabo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

