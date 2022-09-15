Flocculants Market Size Expected to Reach US$1.4 billion with CAGR of 7.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Increase in mineral mining production has accelerated the demand and usage of flocculants for water treatment positively impacting the flocculants market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the flocculants market size is estimated to reach US$1.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Due to the ability of flocculating agents to remove suspended solids by aggregating contaminants, they have high applicability in major sectors such as wastewater treatment, oil & gas, food & beverage and mining. This is influencing the growth of the Flocculants Market. In addition to the mining sector, rapid growth in wastewater treatment and oil & gas sectors are driving the growth of the flocculants industry. However, the availability of alternative water treatment technologies that don’t require the usage of chemicals is anticipated to pose a challenge in the market growth of flocculants, thereby negatively impacting the Flocculants Market size during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the flocculants market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Flocculants Market owing to the rapid development in the wastewater treatment sector which is significantly influencing the demand for Flocculating agents in the region for removing suspended solids.
2. Growing production of crude oil resulting from high petroleum demand has accelerated the demand and usage of Flocculating agents for wastewater treatment in the oil & gas sector, which has positively impacted the Flocculants industry outlook.
3. Rapid growth in mineral mining production due to high demand for minerals in manufacturing products such as plastics, paints and ceramics has accelerated the demand and usage of Flocculants in the mining industry for the removal of suspended solids during mineral extraction.
4. The establishment of effective and eco-friendly alternative water treatment technologies would hamper the usage of chemicals in such applications. It would decrease the market growth of Flocculants, thereby negatively impacting the Flocculants Market size.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Flocculants Market Segment Analysis – by Type, Natural type held the largest share in the Flocculants Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. An increase in productivity of mining and oil & gas sectors coupled with the growing capacity of wastewater treatment has resulted in more usage of Flocculants for water processing applications in these sectors which are contributing to the segment growth during the forecast period.
2. Flocculants Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry, Wastewater treatment held the largest share in the Flocculants Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Growing investments in water treatment facilities have accelerated the demand and usage of Flocculants for water processing applications, thereby propelling the market growth during the forecast period.
3. Flocculants Market Segment Analysis – by Geography, Asia-Pacific held the largest Flocculants Market share of up to 43% in 2021. The demand for flocculants in the wastewater treatment sector is significantly influencing its market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The establishment of new wastewater treatment facilities in major Asia-Pacific countries to increase access to drinking water has resulted in the rapid growth of the wastewater treatment sector in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the flocculants industry are -
1. BASF SE
2. SNF Floerger
3. Ecolab Inc.
4. Kemira
5. Solenis LLC
