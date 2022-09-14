Global Flame Arrestor Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Flame Arrestor Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Flame Arrestor Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the flame arrestor market size is expected to grow from $4.30 billion in 2021 to $4.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The global flame arrestor market size is expected to grow to $6.07 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Increasing oil and gas exploration activities is expected to propel the flame arrestor market growth going forward.

The flame arrestor market consists of sales of flame arrestors by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are safety devices used for stopping the spread of an open fire, limiting the spread of an explosion, and confining fire within a controlled location, among other uses. A flame arrestor, also called a flame trap, is a device that stops fluid combustion by extinguishing the flame. The flame arrester works by absorbing heat from the subsonic flame surface and keeping the combustion gas-air mixture below the autoignition temperature. The industries that are engaged in systems that collect gases emitted by liquids and solids highly depend on the flame arrestor manufacturing market.

Global Flame Arrestor Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the flame arrestor market. Major companies operating in the flame arrestor sector are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position.

Global Flame Arrestor Market Segments

The global flame arrestor market is segmented:

By Type: In-line, End-of-line

By Application: Storage Tank, Pipeline, Incinerator, Ventilation System, Others

By End-User: Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Mining, Power Generation, Others

By Geography: The global flame arrestor market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Ermacora, Emerson Electric Co., Braunschweiger Flammenfilter, L&J Technologies, Morrison Bros. Co., Tornado Combustion Technologies, Motherwell Tank Protection, Protectoseal, Ergil, Westech Industrial, and PROTEGO.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

