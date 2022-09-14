Invisible Orthodontics Market Would Rocket up at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2029

Invisible Orthodontics

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market is expected to reach USD 13,673.64 million by 2029 from USD 5,283.15 million in 2021, growing with a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The increasing demand for aesthetic appearance has further propelled the demand for orthodontic treatment worldwide. Thus, the growing prevalence of malocclusion acts as a driver for the growth of invisible orthodontics market.

Competitive Landscape and Invisible Orthodontics Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the global invisible orthodontics market are 3M, Candid Care Co., Henry Schein Orthodontics (A subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc.), TP Orthodontics, Inc., G&H Orthodontics, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, DynaFlex, American Orthodontics, Align Technology, Inc., rocky mountain orthodontics, DB Orthodontics, Ortho-Care (UK) Ltd, FORESTADENT - Bernhard Foerster GmbH, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, ALIGNERCO, Institut Straumann AG, Ormco Corporation (A subisidiary of Envista), Dentsply Sirona, SmileDirectClub, SMILE2IMPRESS SL, Sunshine Smile GmbH, Straight Teeth Direct, Wondersmile and Dr Smile Dental Clinic among others.

Invisible orthodontics market deals in the products and services such as clear aligners, ceramic braces, lingual braces and clear retainers for the treatment of minor dental problems such as crowded teeth, excessive spacing and malocclusion. These treatment options are in great demand due to the aesthetic appeal provided by this treatment option along with the desired option, moreover, the increasing awareness of cosmetic dentistry which has further propelled the demand of the invisible orthodontics. Public, as well as private organizations are focusing on catering to the changing needs of the customers in terms of providing demos, conducting campaigns and dental check-ups. Thus, the employment of such strategies will promise the growth of the invisible orthodontics substantially.

The high prevalence of dental diseases across the globe and the rising inclination towards the correction of teeth deformities is expected to act as driver for the growth of the invisible orthodontics market across the globe. The evolution in the field of dentistry leading to increased awareness programs by the private and public organizations and conduction of dental check-ups leads to further enhancement of the demand of the products in the market. However, the high cost of invisible orthodontics act as restraint for its growth in the market. The key market players are investing more in the research & development in order to launch new products and services acts as an opportunity for the growth of the market. The demand for the invisible orthodontics market is increasing for which providers are now more focused and they are developing and launching new products in the invisible orthodontics market. These decisions are ultimately enhancing the growth of the invisible orthodontics market. However, the stringent government regulations may act as challenge for the growth of the market.

The global invisible orthodontics market provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Scope and Market Size

Global invisible orthodontics market is categorized into five notable segments which are based on products and services, age groups, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of products and services, the global invisible orthodontics market is segmented into products and services. The products segment is sub-segmented into clear aligners, ceramic braces, clear retainers and lingual braces. In 2022, the products segment is expected to dominate the global invisible orthodontics market due to increasing demand of the clear aligners in the market.

On the basis of age groups, the global invisible orthodontics market is segmented into children, adults and teenagers. The children, adults and teenagers segment is further segmented into clear aligners, ceramic braces, clear retainers and lingual braces. In 2022, the adults segment is expected to dominate the global invisible orthodontics market because of the rising demand for the invisible orthodontics treatment amongst adults.

On the basis of application, the global invisible orthodontics market is segmented into crowding, excessive spacing, malocclusion and others. Every segment of application is sub-segment into clear aligners, ceramic braces, clear retainers and lingual braces. In 2022, the malocclusion segment is expected to dominate the global invisible orthodontics market because of the increasing application of invisible orthodontics to treat malocclusion.

On the basis of end user, the global invisible orthodontics market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, orthodontic clinics and others. In 2022, the hospitals segment in the end user is going to dominate the market, as hospitals have all the necessary facilities to treat the patient.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global invisible orthodontics market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributors. In 2022, the direct sales segment in the distribution channel is going to dominate the market, due to growing demand from dental clinics and hospitals.

Invisible Orthodontics Market Country Level Analysis

The invisible orthodontics market is analysed and market size information is provided by products and services, age group, application, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the global invisible orthodontics market report are U.S., Canada & Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey & Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines & Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America, South Africa & Rest of Middle East and Africa.

In 2022, North America is dominating due to the presence of big market players along the largest consumer market with high GDP, due to the rise of dental diseases and launch of technologically advanced invisible orthodontics treatment.

U.S. is expected to grow in the invisible orthodontics market due to launch of various invisible orthodontics products and increasing awareness towards good oral practices. U.K. is expected to grow in the invisible orthodontics market due to the technological advancement of cosmetic dentistry techniques. China is expected to grow in the invisible orthodontics market due to the increasing awareness towards aesthetic appearance and the strategic decisions taken by the market players.

For instance,

In December 2020, ALIGNERCO announced that it has launched its innovative product named NightOnly clear aligners which are clear aligners for discreet night time. This new range of aligners launched by the company in affordable price in the U.S. has increased its credibility in the market leading to increased demand for the product in the market.

This new product launched by the company has increased its protein estimation portfolio in the market. Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the Invisible orthodontics market which also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for invisible orthodontics market.

