Revive Therapeutics Announces Submission of Amended Phase 3 COVID-19 Study Protocol to FDA

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, announced today that it has filed an amended protocol to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the Company’s Phase 3 clinical trial (the “Study”) (NCT04504734) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine, an oral drug with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.



Further to the review and analysis by the unblinded statistician team of the supporting Pre-Dose selection data from the Study, the Company has now submitted to the FDA a revised protocol for further discussion and agreement addressing a new primary efficacy endpoint, specifically, the time to resolution from COVID-19 via the polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”) test and secondary endpoints including evaluating time to clinical improvement, comparing frequency of hospitalization or death and disease course in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19 receiving Bucillamine therapy with those receiving placebo. These proposed endpoints address the shift in COVID-19 clinical outcomes observed over the course of the pandemic, and, therefore, may have more meaningful study endpoints for the FDA to consider for regulatory approval.

Should the FDA accept the amended protocol, the Data Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) will review the completed Post-Dose selection data under the new protocol primary efficacy endpoint and may make a recommendation on continuing the Study or advise on halting the Study early due to positive efficacy showing statistical significance. In this case, the Company would proceed to seek regulatory approval by the FDA and other international health regulatory agencies.



The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate or cure COVID-19 (SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.



About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare disorders, and it is prioritizing drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA such as Orphan Drug, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of infectious diseases, with an initial focus on severe influenza and COVID-19. With its acquisition of Psilocin Pharma Corp., Revive is advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics in various diseases and disorders. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory diseases and the company was granted FDA orphan drug status designation for the use of Cannabidiol (CBD) to treat autoimmune hepatitis (liver disease) and to treat ischemia and reperfusion injury from organ transplantation. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

