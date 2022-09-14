CAGR 4.40%, Hydrogen Generation Market to Reach USD 174.63 billion by 2028 |Air Liquide, Air Products Inc, Cummins Inc

Global Hydrogen Generation Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydrogen generation market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 174.63 billion by 2028 while registering this growth at a rate of 4.40% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The hydrogen generation market report analyses the growth, which is currently growing due to the increasing government regulations on desulphurization.

The global Hydrogen generation market research report offers an array of insights about this industry and business solutions that will support staying ahead of the competition. Businesses are highly relying on different segments covered in the market research report which gives better insights to drive their business in the right direction. This market report is built by chewing over several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario because an utter way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today. The Hydrogen generation report aids in identifying and analyzing the rising trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

The hydrogen generation market report brings into light a range of aspects of marketing research that include important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, sales volume, emerging trends, product consumption, customer preferences, historic data along with future forecasts and key player analysis. Businesses can accomplish key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with valuable assistance which drives the business towards growth. Being a quality market report, it comprises transparent market research studies and estimations that support business growth. The comprehensive Hydrogen generation report provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydrogen Generation Market

Hydrogen, while not present in its molecular form, is a pure, flexible, and effective zero-emission energy carrier found abundantly on Earth. Water, which makes the atmosphere of the production process compliant, is the primary raw material used for hydrogen generation. It can be manufactured from various feedstocks as a principal product or by-product. Hydrogen is a fully renewable fuel that can be produced and converted into electricity effectively to meet energy needs.

Hydrogen has the highest energy content of any fuel by weight, and hence eases the transportation of energy from one place to another. In addition, the incorporation of CCUS technology for large-scale hydrogen production, in order to appreciably subside carbon emissions, is further expected to drive the growth of the hydrogen generation market during the forecast period. Moreover, extensive use of hydrogen to produce clean and silent energy for backup energy systems, portable power generators, and the captive fleet is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the extortionate cost of hydrogen storage and transportation is predicted to hinder the growth of the hydrogen generation market during the forecast period.

The key players covered in the Hydrogen Production Market report are

Air Liquide

Air Products

Fuel Cell Energy

Cummins Corporation

Iwatani Corporation.

Linde

Messer Group

Plug Power Corporation

Praxair Technology Corporation

Showa Denko Co., Ltd.

Sun Nippon Hills Co., Ltd.

The Klein Company

Erre Due Spa

Hager Headquarters

NUVERA Fuel Cell LLC

Proton Field

Teledyne Technologies

Others.

COVID-19 Impact on the Hydrogen Generation Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hydrogen generation market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns adversely declined the global energy demand during the pandemic due to reduced investments in the energy sector, which eventually impeded the expansion of clean energy technologies. In addition, economic downslides and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic further aggravated the impact on the market.

Segments of the Hydrogen Generation Market

The hydrogen generation market is segmented on the basis of generation and delivery mode, technology, storage, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of generating and delivery mode, the hydrogen generation market is segmented into captive, and merchant.

Based on technology, the hydrogen generation market is segmented into steam methane reforming, partial oxidation of oil, coal gasification, and electrolysis of water.

On the basis of storage, the hydrogen generation market is segmented into onboard hydrogen storage, underground hydrogen storage, and power-to-gas hydrogen storage.

The hydrogen generation market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for the hydrogen generation market includes petroleum refinery, ammonia production, methanol production, transportation, power generation, chemical processing, automotive fuels, and other applications. Other applications have been further segmented into aerospace, electrical and electronics, edible fats, and oils.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Hydrogen Gas Generator Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific dominates the hydrogen generation market due to the increasing number of research and development activities along with the prevalence of various refineries in the region. The Europe region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due to the rising demand for clean and sustainable energy in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

