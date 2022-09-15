Ferromanganese Market Size to Hit US$19.5 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% (2022-2027)
Ferromanganese market size is estimated to reach US$19.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Ferromanganese market size is estimated to reach US$19.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ferromanganese (FeMn) is a ferroalloy with a high manganese content or high carbon content. It is widely used as a deoxidizer and desulfurizer in the iron and steel industries. They have high tensile strength, durability, heat resistance and antioxidant properties and they are also used to mitigate the effects of sulfur. As a result, ferromanganese is widely used in a variety of industries, including automotive, construction, aerospace and defense. For instance, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), by 2035, there will be 1.7 million automobiles worldwide. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), automobile output increased by 10% in the first nine months of 2021, to 57.26 million vehicles, up from 52.15 million units in the same period last year, which drives the ferromanganese market in the automotive industry. The rising demand for stainless steel in various industries is also propelling the market forward. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15856/ferromanganese-market.html
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Ferromanganese Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Ferromanganese market size, the increase in demand from end-user sectors, such as automotive, building & construction and others, is the main factor driving the region's growth.
2. One of the primary factors contributing to the ferromanganese market's favorable outlook is significant growth in the building & construction sector around the globe.
3. One of the main factors boosting the ferromanganese (FeMn) market's growth is rapid industrialization and rising government investment around the globe.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15856
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Carbon Steel segment held the largest share in the Ferromanganese market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. The Building & Construction segment held the largest share in the Ferromanganese market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. The Asia-Pacific segment held the largest share in the Ferromanganese market share in 2021 up to 45%. The fueling demand and growth of ferromanganese in this region are influenced by flourishing demand from major industries such as construction, automotive and others, along with fueling manufacturing activities across APAC.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Ferromanganese industry are
1. Mizushima Ferroalloy
2. Yunan Wenshan Dounan Menganese Industry
3. Sichuan chuantou Emei Ferroalloy
4. OM Materials (Qinzhou)
5. Sinai Manganese
Click on the following link to buy the Ferromanganese Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15856
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Steel Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18764/steel-market
B. Flat Steel Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast Analysis
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17683/flat-steel-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn