With 21.57% CAGR, Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 477.29 billion by 2029

Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Analysis with Types, Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth and Top Companies

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market insights and market analysis about Healthcare industry underlined in the wide ranging Complementary and Alternative Medicine market research document are rooted upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently. With the specific and high-tech information provided in this report, businesses can get idea about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product which is already present in the market. The large scale Complementary and Alternative Medicine report contains all the details about market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key development areas, competitive analysis, and research methodology.

Be it about considering public demands, competencies, and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or about high data protection services, this report has everything summed up together. Complementary and Alternative Medicine market report is also enriched with a range of factors that have an influence on the market and Healthcare industry which includes industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. For a better understanding of the market and leading business growth, Complementary and Alternative Medicine market research report is an ideal solution.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the complementary and alternative medicine market was valued at USD 100.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 477.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.57% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the complementary and alternative medicine market are:

Nordic Naturals (US)

Nature’s Bounty (US)

Unity Woods Yoga Center (US)

Columbia Nutritional (US)

First Natural Brands Ltd. (UK)

Ayush Ayurveda (India)

Pure Encapsulations, LLC. (US)

Quantum-Touch (US)

Herb Pharm, LLC (US)

Helio USA Inc. (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Market Definition

Medical products and practices that are not considered a part of traditional or mainstream medical therapy are referred to as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). It combines self-administered items and activities, including homoeopathic remedies, herbal medications, dietary supplements, yoga, chiropractic, acupuncture, and massage therapy. Manipulative and body-based therapies, biofield therapy, and entire medical systems are all included.

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is estimated to enhance the growth rate of the complementary and alternative medicine market. Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) is majorly used in the treatment of cancer and also improves the common side effects such as pain, nausea and fatigue.

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of complementary and alternative medicine market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the complementary and alternative medicine market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of people and rising geriatric population will result in the expansion of complementary and alternative medicine market.

Opportunities

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the complementary and alternative medicine market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Rising number of strategic collaborations

The market has grown substantially as a result of new product introductions in response to increased demand for treatments and continual innovation. For instance, Optum had purchased DaVita Medical Group in 2019. This purchase is towards the development of Novel therapies that children may administer and that can assist physicians, health professionals, physical therapists, and chiropractors. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds of the population in most industrialized and developing nations reported utilizing some type of alternative or complementary treatment as of early 2016.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will provide beneficial opportunities for the complementary and alternative medicine market growth during the forecast period.

Global Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Scope

The complementary and alternative medicine market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, symptoms, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Alternative Medical Systems

Mind-Body Interventions

Biologically Based Therapies

Manipulative and Body-Based Methods

Energy Therapies

Others

Disease Indication

Arthritis

Asthma

Cancer

Diabetes

Cardiology

Neurology

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Therapy Centers

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Special Clinics/Centers

Direct Contact

E-Training

Others

Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The complementary and alternative medicine market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, treatment, diagnosis symptoms, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Complementary and alternative medicine market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the complementary and alternative medicine market because of the growing population with serious disorders and rising healthcare expenditure, which will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Additionally, growing presence of skilled professionals will further influence the market’s growth rate in this region

Asia-Pacific are expected to grow during the forecast period due to surging use of health supplements and easily availability of herbal supplements in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Complementary and Alternative Medicine market?

How will the Complementary and Alternative Medicine market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Complementary and Alternative Medicine market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Complementary and Alternative Medicine market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Complementary and Alternative Medicine market throughout the forecast period?

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Complementary and Alternative Medicine Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

