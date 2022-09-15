Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market to Reach US$248.2 by 2027: IndustryARC
The growth of the automotive and textile industries is expected to drive the growth of the Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors market size.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$248.2 million by 2027. The expansion of bio-polyamide, specialty polyamide & precursors market is primarily driven by its usage in the automotive industry. In 2020, the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the automotive production activities, thus, temporarily affecting the growth of the bio-polyamide, specialty polyamide & precursors industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors market highlights the following areas -
1. Aliphatic polyamides held a significant share in the Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, along with its high melting point and excellent abrasion resistance, made it stand out in comparison to other types of bio-polyamides in the market.
2. Automotive industry held the largest share in the Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market in 2021. Their properties such as high abrasion resistance, high thermal resistance and more, make them ideal for use in the automotive sector.
3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the automotive sector in the region.
4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market Segment Analysis – by Type, Aliphatic polyamides held a significant Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market share of over 20% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of polyamides. Aliphatic polyamides offer better resistance to abrasion, chemicals and corrosion in comparison to aromatic polyamides. They also have higher electromagnetic resistance, thermal & wear resistance, higher strength, insulation properties and flexibility as compared to aromatic polyamides.
2. Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry, The automotive industry held the largest Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to the increasing automobile production across the world.
3. Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market Segment Analysis – by Geography, Asia-Pacific held a dominant Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors Market share of over 47% in the year 2021. The consumption of bio-polyamide, specialty polyamide & precursors is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the automotive sector.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Bio-Polyamide, Specialty Polyamide & Precursors industry are -
1. Arkema
2. Asahi Kasei Corporation
3. BASF SE
4. DOMO Group
5. E. I. Dupont De Nemours & Company
