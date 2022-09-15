Acephate Market Size Expected to Reach US$1.6 Billion with CAGR of 3.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Acephate Market size is estimated to reach US$1.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Acephate Market size is estimated to reach US$1.6 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Acephate is an organophosphate insecticide made by acetylation and isomerization of O, O-dimethyl phosphoroamidothioate. This is primarily used for pest control in agricultural farmlands and residential & commercial buildings. The ability of acephate to provide systematic control on various insects such as leaf miners, sawflies and aphids is influencing the demand for such insecticide, thereby boosting the Acephate Market. Due to an increase in disposable income along with planned investments and population growth, agriculture production in countries is growing. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, in 2022, wheat production in Canada is forecasted to grow by 3%. In addition to this, growing horticulture production and an increase in residential construction are also driving the acephate industry growth. However, besides such growth-related factors, the extensive usage of acephate leading to harmful health conditions is anticipated to pose a challenge in the market growth. This would negatively impact the Acephate Market size. COVID-19 negatively impacted the Acephate industry outlook, as there was a drop in the Acephate Market revenue due to lockdown restrictions. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Acephate Market owing to the rapidly growing agriculture production in the region which is stimulating the demand for Acephate insecticide for pest control.
2. The rapid increase in residential construction activities resulting from high demand for apartments and dwellings has significantly influenced the usage of Acephate in residential buildings for insect resistance, thereby positively impacting the Acephate industry outlook.
3. Serious health impacts resulting from extensive usage of Acephate insecticide can cause fluctuations in its market demand. This can decrease its market growth and negatively impact the Acephate Market size during the forecast period.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The solid form held the largest share in the Acephate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The high-performance features of the solid form of acephate coupled with its high applicability in the growing agriculture sector have contributed to its segment growth during the forecast period.
2. The agriculture sector held the largest Acephate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. Asia-Pacific held the largest Acephate Market share of up to 47% in 2021. The region is the major hub for the agriculture sector. On account of growing government policies and investment inflows, the production scale has grown in major Asia-Pacific countries.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Acephate industry are -
1. Bayer Crop Science AG
2. Kenvos Biotech Company Limited
3. Sinon Chemical Group
4. ADAMA Limited
5. Topsen Biotech Co. Ltd.
