CAR-T cell therapy Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2030 by Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe is a key factor driving the CAR T-cells therapy market revenue growth

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size – USD 1.29 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.9%, Market Trends – Technological advancement in the treatment therapies for cancer” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CAR T-Cells Therapy Market size reached USD 1.29 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe and rising mortality rate from cancer are expected to drive the global CAR-T cell therapy market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapidly expanding clinical trial activities, proliferating mergers & acquisitions, and attractive initial public offerings are contributing to revenue growth of the global CAR T-cell therapy market. Consistent research on cancer and its treatment, as well as advances in medicines, further support the expansion of the market.

Chimeric antigen receptor cell therapy is a technique for altering T-cells, a kind of white blood cell in the laboratory so that they can detect malignant cells. CAR T-cell therapy is often commonly referred to as a type of cell-based gene therapy, as it modifies the genes of T cells to make them more effective at combating cancer. CAR T therapy is used to treat specific types of blood malignancies and is also being investigated for other cancer types. On 28 May 2022 for instance, Novartis announced, that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Kymriah, (tisagenlecleucel) accelerated clearance for therapy in patients with refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Although the first authorized anti-CD19 CAR T treatment provided promising results, complications such as high relapse rates and resistance were encountered, necessitating the search for modified CAR T-cells that are more effective for therapeutic usage. CAR T-cell structure and manufacturing innovations have resulted in considerable gains in effectiveness and persistence, especially with the creation of fourth-gen CAR T-cells. When used in conjunction with an immune modifier, fourth-generation, and next-generation CAR T-cells will not be restricted by cytotoxic effects and will be an effective weapon for conquering the tumor microenvironment.

The major companies Covered in the report are:

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., CARsgen Therapeutics Co., Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., BioNTech SE, Biocad, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company

Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell treatments have demonstrated the potential to revolutionize cancer therapy, but their use is now restricted to patients with certain recurring and resistant liquid cancers. To understand CAR Ts full potential, investments are being done in optimizing autologous CAR Ts for liquid tumors, expanding number of healthcare settings that administer CAR T, reducing innovation processing times to enable success in solid tumors, and developing next-generation CAR T-cell therapies. CAR T-cell therapies have ample potential as immunotherapy-based cancer treatment. It involves genetically modifying T-cells from the patient or a donor to develop a chimeric antigen receptor that targets a tumor antigen precisely.

The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on the expansion of the global CAR T-cell therapy market as a result of the lockdown that disrupted the distribution of cancer medications throughout the world. The travel restrictions halted commercial operations and biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries experienced supply chain interruptions as they awaited the availability of new batches of raw materials for CAR T-cell manufacture. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies have redirected their research and attention to the manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines and the treatment of Coronavirus, which hindered the market for CAR T-cells.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The diffuse large B-cell lymphoma segment accounted for rapid revenue share in 2021. Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a fast-growing cancer of the lymphatic system, a vital immune system component. It affects blood cells that produce antibodies to fight against infections. DLBCL is curable in some cases. The majority of DLBCL patients respond favorably to first therapies such as chemotherapy. For some individuals, the illness becomes resistant, in the sense that it no longer responds to treatment, or it relapses, in the sense that it returns after treatment. These patients could be treated with chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, which employs body's own immune cells to battle DLBCL. T-cells are removed from the patient's blood, modified in the lab with so-called chimeric antigen receptors that assist in recognizing and destroying cancer cells, and then reintroduced into the patient's blood.

The hospital segment accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. The CAR T-cell therapy reprograms the subject's T-cells to target tumor antigens. CAR T-cell therapy has shown full remission rates of 80 to 90% in younger patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and 40% in patients with symptomatic B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas who have failed several prior lines of therapy.

The multiple myeloma segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. CAR T-cell therapy is a promising treatment for people with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have not responded to prior medications. It is a highly specialized treatment that involves genetically modifying a patient's T cells in order to eliminate their multiple myeloma by targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA).

The market in Europe accounted for moderate revenue share in 2021. T-cell therapy employing chimeric antigen receptors is one of Europe's most promising cancer medicines. The Committee for Advanced Therapies and the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion proposing the granting of marketing approval for the medicinal product Kymriah for pediatric and young adult patients up to 25 years of age who have B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia that is refractory, in relapse after transplant, or even in a second or later relapse, and for adult patients. Such approvals are contributing to revenue growth of the market.

On 23 May 2022, Penn Medicine and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which pioneered the research and development of the world's first personalized cellular therapy for cancer — also known as CAR T-cell therapy —announced plans to collaborate with Costa Rica's CCSS, or the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social, a Social Security Program, to support CAR T research in Costa Rica.

Emergen Research has segmented the global CAR-T cells therapy market on the basis of type, indication, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Abecma

Breyanzi

Kymriah

Yescarta

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

Chronic Lymphoblastic Leukemia (CLL)

Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Follicular Lymphoma (FL)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

