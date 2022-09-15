Probiotic Ingredients Market Size Expected to Reach US$3.4 billion with CAGR of 8.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Soaring progress in biotechnology involving probiotic strains is set to propel the growth of the probiotic ingredients market during the forecast period.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the probiotic ingredients market size is estimated to reach $3.4 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The surging accessibility of traditional probiotics in fermented products like yogurt and pickle is set to drive the Probiotic Ingredients Market. The soaring progress in biotechnology involving probiotic strains is set to propel the growth of the Probiotic Ingredients Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Probiotic Ingredients Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the probiotic ingredients market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Probiotic Ingredients Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging consumer awareness regarding lactobacillus in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. Probiotic Ingredients Market growth is being driven by the development of effective probiotic strains like Enterococcus. However, tight regulations connected to the application of probiotics in infant formula, nutraceuticals and dietary supplements are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Probiotic Ingredients Market.
3. Probiotic Ingredients Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Probiotic Ingredients Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Probiotic Ingredients Market Segment Analysis - by Type, The Probiotic Ingredients Market, based on type, can be further segmented into Bacteria, Yeast and others. The Bacteria Segment held the largest Probiotic Ingredients Market share in 2021. The soaring application of probiotic bacteria in fermented foods is further propelling the growth of the Bacteria segment. Furthermore, the Yeast segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Probiotic Ingredients Market Segment Analysis - by Application, The Probiotic Ingredients Market, based on the application, can be further segmented into Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed and others. The Food & Beverages Segment held the largest Probiotic Ingredients Market share in 2021. Furthermore, the Animal Feed segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
3. The Probiotic Ingredients Market, based on geography, can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Probiotic Ingredients Market) held the largest Probiotic Ingredients Market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the probiotic ingredients industry are -
1. Kerry Inc.
2. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
3. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
4. Koninklijke DSM NV
5. Lallemand Inc.
