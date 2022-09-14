Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Size to Reach USD 12.55 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

The growing animal husbandry enterprise worldwide is the pushing element for the vitamin and mineral premixes market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the vitamin and mineral premixes and shows fast regional market growth during forecasted period.

/EIN News/ -- Newark, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is expected to grow from USD 7.89 billion in 2021 to USD 12.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The increasing usage of vitamin & mineral supplements in food & beverage products is essential to helping them in the market growth. The electrolyte drinks are one such drink item that individuals globally consume. Increasing physical exercise among customers has an advanced sale of sports nutrition products and beverages. Additionally, product effectiveness recreates an essential role in controlling sales. Manufacturers have a list of components on its label, allowing consumers to choose products according to their nutritional needs.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global vitamin & mineral premixes market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships..

In February 2020, DSM received a Denmark-based Biotechnology company named Glycom for about $836 million. These investments were made to add Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) to its profile of nutritional lipids, vitamins, and nutrient premixes for the early life nutrition sector.



Market Growth & Trends



The vitamin & mineral premixes are prepared to provide nutritional requirements to the livestock. These premixes' preparation requires particular care for animal needs, differences from genetic lines, and transformation to the market's requirements. The vitamin & mineral premixes have their preliminary application in practical and seasoned foods. The food can be considered whole, fortified, enriched foods that deliver health advantages above the provision of essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals when taken at productive levels as part of a mixed diet. Vitamin & mineral premixes are now made in new types like dairy products, cereal-based products, beverages, newborn formulas, dietary supplements, and nutritional foods.



Key Findings



• In 2021, the powder segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 4.41 billion.



The form type segment is divided into liquid and powder. In 2021, the powder segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 56% and market revenue of 4.41 billion. The factors like comfort in packaging and durable nature in comparison to liquid form.



• In 2021, the vitamin & mineral blends segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 2.68 billion.



The type segment is divided into minerals, vitamins, and vitamin & mineral blends. In 2021, the vitamin & mineral blends segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and revenue of 2.68 billion. Vitamin & mineral blends in different food & feed sector can be allocated these products and are a low-cost solution for customers and availability of various nutritional supplements to animals and humans.



• In 2021, the feed segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 2.05 billion.



The application segment is divided into feed, healthcare, food & beverages, and personal care. In 2021, the feed segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 26% and market revenue of 2.05 billion. The feed premixes segment contains significant usage in animal feed like goat feed, ruminants, poultry, equine, pets, and aquatic animals. The massive need for animal-based food products drives the animal farming industry, ultimately opting for vitamin and mineral premixes.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, the Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the global vitamin & mineral premixes market, with a market share of around 34.5% and 2.72 billion of the market revenue in 2021. Rising health problems like skin diseases, low immunity, undernourishment, and osteoporosis are pushing the need for nutritional supplements in China. It is anticipated to propel the vitamin and mineral premixes market in China. With the rise in pregnant women in China, the need for micronutrients is evaluated to notice a significant growth in the future.



Key players operating in the global vitamin & mineral premixes market are:



• Zagro Asia Ltd.

• Wright Enrichment Inc.

• Watson Foods Co., Inc.

• Vitablend Nederland BV

• SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG,

• Nutreco N.V.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

• Glanbia plc

• Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

• Corbion N.V



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global vitamin & mineral premixes market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market by Form:



• Liquid

• Powder



Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market by Type:



• Minerals

• Vitamins

• Vitamin & Mineral Blends



Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market by Application:



• Feed

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverages

• Personal Care



