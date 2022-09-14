Friendable Releases Video Sizzle Reel to Showcase all Aspects of Its 360 Music Artist Offering and Livestream Platform

/EIN News/ -- The Company Also Announces a Worldwide Search Seeking Select Music Artists as Brand Ambassadors for Each Music Genre, as it Prepares for Key Partnerships, Expansions, and Growth

CAMPBELL, CA, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Friendable Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the “Company”), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce the release of an all-inclusive video sizzle reel to highlight the various support services, promotions and products designed specifically for independent music artists.

Additionally, the Company has engaged in certain negotiations and launched a direct search for brand ambassadors that will become identifiable faces for these brands and offerings.

“The Company had previously identified artists and opportunities that fit this need for our brands and has made the decision to announce and expand our search to include artists who have expressed interest in joining us as ambassadors, as well others who may not know we are seeking these relationships. Creating a video reel that showcases our offering was the best way to share everything in our arsenal with the entire artist community,” said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

“It’s been a consistent effort to balance the past with the opportunities of the future and our team has always stayed focused and committed to providing real solutions to the artists and the community in general. We are coming out of an intense period of development, acquisitions, technology upgrades and general business-related action items that we believe will truly stabilize our growth strategy and ability to hit significant valuation milestones as we head in to Q4 and 2023, thank you all for your unwavering support, stay tuned,” concluded Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

Https://ir.friendable.com

To support Fan Pass and our artists:

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all-access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable Inc.

Friendable Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since pivoted its business focus to its Music Artist Offering, a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering now includes music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, SoundCloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It is the Company’s goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers.

Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen, with its acquisition of Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com www.FanPassLive.com www.artistrepublik.com/ and www.featuredx.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

