Animal Based Shortenings Market worth USD 6.29 billion by 2028 at a growth rate of 8% - Industry DBMR

Animal Based Shortenings Market

Animal Based Shortenings Market - an overview Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Animal based shortenings market size is projected to show a market value of USD 6.29 billion by 2028 growing at a compound annual growth rate of 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on animal based shortenings market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Animal based shortenings is made from animal fat and used in baking to form products such as doughs and batters of more crumbly, flaky and tender texture. It basically increases the plasticity or workability of doughs. It offers no nutritional content still it is used in various products such as cоnfесtіоnеrу рrоduсtѕ, bаkеrу рrоduсtѕ, snасkѕ and ѕаvоrу рrоduсtѕ among othеrѕ.

Shortening is a 100% fat product made from animal fats and/or vegetable oil. There are four types of shortening: solid, liquid, all-purpose, and cake or icing shortening. Solid is sold in either a can or similar to butter as "baking sticks" and is best used in pie crusts, pastries, and bread recipes.

Shortening, fats and oils of animal or vegetable origin used in most doughs and batters to impart crisp and crumbly texture to baked products and to increase the plasticity, or workability, of doughs. Important commercial shortenings include butter, lard, vegetable oils, processed shortenings, and margarine.

The increase in demand for bakery products and low-calorie food all across the globe which is major factor contributing for growth in market. Moreover, the rise in the disposable income of the middle-class population is also estimated to contribute to heightening of the animal based shortenings market within the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. However, the animal based shortenings require low temperature for storage and even are very costly which can be restraining factors for overall market’s growth.

Shortening made from dairy is not vegan. Vegetable shortening may be vegan, but isn't always. Summary: Vegetable shortening contains fats from plant sources, but sometimes mono- and diglycerides as well, which can come from plant or animal sources.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players

Bunge North America, Inc.

Yildiz Holding

Namchow Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

NMGK Group Of Companies

Global Animal Based Shortenings Market Scope and Market Size

Animal based shortenings market is segmented on the basis of type, ingredient, process, applications and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the animal based shortenings market has been segmented into sоlіd, lіquіd, cаkе/iсіng, all-рurроѕе and others.

On the basis of ingredient, the animal based shortenings market has been segregated into oil, butter, lard and tallow.

On the basis of process, the animal based shortenings market is segmented into fractionisation, hydrogenation, interesterification and edible oil production process.

On the basis of applications, the animal based shortenings market has been bifurcated into bakеrу рrоduсtѕ, cоnfесtіоnеrу рrоduсtѕ, snасkѕ and ѕаvоrу рrоduсtѕ and othеrѕ.

On the basis of distribution channel, the animal based shortenings market is segmented into online stores and offline stores.

What is the healthiest shortening?

Safflower is one of the healthiest shortening substitutes and is a good recommendation if you want to reuse oil after frying chicken. This excellent oil has a neutral flavor and is high in smoke point, so it is ideal for adding to your baked recipes, fried dishes, and cooking on high heat.

What are some examples of shortening?

A shortening is defined as a fat, solid at room temperature, which can be used to give foods a crumbly and crisp texture such as pastry. Examples of fat used as “shorteners” include butter, margarine, vegetable oils and lard.

Animal Based Shortenings Market Country Level Analysis

Animal based shortenings market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided type, ingredient, process, applications and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the animal based shortenings market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Frequently asked questions

