Zinc Oxide Market will Reach Nearly 4.18 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% during the Forecast Period of 2027

Increase in Demand for Zinc Oxide as A Solvent in Paints & Coatings are key major driving factors fuelling the revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Zinc Oxide Market is forecast to reach USD 6.37 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Zinc Oxide (ZnO) is an inorganic chemical compound that typically comes in a white colored powder formation and insoluble in water. Zinc oxide is manufactured via several methods such as indirect or French process, direct or American process, wet chemical process, waelz process, laboratory synthesis, and zinc oxide nanostructures. Amongst these many processes, the wet chemical processes are now being widely followed in industries as the final product are more effective with a higher dispersion and slow setting rate. The global market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for Zinc Oxides for the vulcanization of rubber in the tire manufacturing industries and the skincare products manufacturing for its sun protection properties. The rapid growth of the ceramic and glass made consumer and architectural applications is projected to take part in the market growth substantially.

The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends. Moreover, the report provides actionable insights into the industry’s highly competitive scenario and profiles the top companies operating in the industry, along with their extensive product portfolios.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Akrochem Corporation, U.S. Zinc Corporation, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., J G Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft, Rubamin, ZM Silesia S.A., Upper India, L. Brügge­Mann GmbH, and EverZinc, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Zinc Oxide is used in the manufacturing process of glazes and acts as an opacifier and whitener. The low coefficient of thermal expansion of ZnO improves resistance to thermal as well as mechanical shock in glass & ceramics. In the frit industry, ZnO enhances clarity and color. Glass & ceramic industries sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Growing penetration of the online retailing businesses for chemicals and materials, especially in the emerging nations of the Asia Pacific, is helping the market grow by broadening the outreach in the areas where the offline vendors are unavailable. Also, due to the non-involvement of distributors in the supply chain model, the profit margin is way more than that of the offline retailing. Online retailing is expected to gain a market share of 33.9% by 2027.

European region is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 25.6% of market possession by 2027, having grown with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. Germany holds some of the most prominent players in this region.

North America, with its high demand for ZnO in the automotive tires and glass-based products, is accounted to retain a significant position in the global market by 2027, and the CAGR is calculated to be 6.3% during the forecast period

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Semmentation:

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Grades Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Standard

Treated

Food & Chemical Codex (FCC)

United States Pharmacopeia (USP)

Other Grades

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Glass & Ceramic Industries

Tire & Rubber Industries

Paints & Coatings

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Zinc Oxide market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Zinc Oxide market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Zinc Oxide market key players

3.2 Global Zinc Oxide size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Zinc Oxide market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

